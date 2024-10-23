|Pharma Equity Group's subsidiary (Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S) has obtained patent protection in Japan for the treatment of colorectal cancer with RNX-051.
October 23, 2024
Company Announcement No. 29
Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S (Reponex) today announced that the Japan Patent Office has granted a patent for patent application No. 7562413. The patent concerns Reponex's innovative treatment method for eliminating biofilms, which prevent the body's immune system from fighting cancerous tumors in the colon and rectum.
Internationally, there is increasing scientific recognition of the link between the presence of biofilms and the development of colorectal cancer. The biofilm has a major negative impact on the immune system's ability to detect and fight cancer cells.
Globally, colorectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer, with approximately 2 million new cases annually. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global colorectal cancer market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2020. Therefore, the need for new innovative treatment methods that can be included in effective cancer treatment is more urgent than ever.
The announcement of the granting of a patent covering the Japanese market is a significant milestone for Reponex, which has now obtained patent protection for the RNX-051 treatment method in both Europe and Japan – two of the company's absolute focus markets. Patent protection is seen as a key value driver and a crucial parameter in the future negotiations on the conditions for a license agreement. The patent is valid until 2039.
Colorectal cancer is a significant public health problem in Japan, with both incidence and prevalence increasing in recent decades. Colorectal cancer is the most common cancer in Japan, caused by an aging population, lifestyle changes, including changes in dietary habits (increased consumption of red meat and processed foods), as well as limited physical activity.
"We are very pleased that the Japan Patent Office has granted a patent for our innovative treatment method covering the Japanese market, which will thus be included as a significant positive parameter in our investment rationale of continued clinical development and our dialogue with future license partners," says Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S.
About Pharma Equity Group A/S
Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.
The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – in the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.
