Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Research Report 2024: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.7% During 2025-2030, Driven by Technological Advances in Diagnostics and Therapies

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by End-User, Mode of Administration, Treatment Mode, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report



Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market was valued at USD 356.66 Million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2025-2030.



The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market has seen significant growth due to the rising incidence of ARDS, advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, and increasing awareness of critical care management. ARDS is a severe lung condition caused by various factors, including infections, trauma, and inhalation injuries, leading to respiratory failure. The market is driven by the need for effective treatments and management strategies to improve patient outcomes.



The COVID-19 pandemic has notably impacted the ARDS market, as severe COVID-19 cases often develop ARDS, increasing the demand for critical care treatments. The pandemic has heightened awareness of respiratory diseases and the importance of advanced healthcare infrastructure.



Advancements in medical technology, such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and non-invasive ventilation (NIV), have enhanced ARDS treatment. These technologies, along with pharmaceutical interventions like corticosteroids and antibiotics, are crucial in managing ARDS symptoms and complications.



Geographical Insights



Americas represent the largest market for ARDS treatments, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D activities, and a high prevalence of respiratory diseases. The United States is a key market, with extensive use of advanced therapies and a high incidence of ARDS cases.



In the Americas, the market benefits from a mature healthcare system, the presence of leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies, and a strong focus on critical care management. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has further emphasized the importance of ARDS treatment capabilities.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising incidence of respiratory diseases, and growing awareness of critical care management. Countries like China, Japan, and India are key markets, with expanding healthcare infrastructure and a focus on improving patient outcomes.



In Europe, the market for ARDS treatments is driven by strong healthcare systems, high patient awareness, and ongoing research efforts. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are significant contributors, with a focus on developing new therapies and improving critical care practices.

Key companies in the Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market include:

United Therapeutics

Athersys

GE Healthcare

Apeptico Forschung

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

HEALIOS K.K

BioMarck Pharmaceuticals

Hamilton Company

Faron Pharmaceuticals

Market Segmentation

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic and Research Institutions

Specialty Clinics

Other End-Users

By Mode of Administration:

Intravenous

Inhalation

Topical

Oral

By Treatment Mode:

Drugs

Devices

By Geography:

Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

