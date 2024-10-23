Climb Channel Solutions Launches NA Partnership with Software Management Platform Vendor, FinQuery

EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announced the addition of FinQuery to their North American line card.



FinQuery's unified, AI-powered platform empowers companies to take control of their software assets and contracts. The Software Management platform provides full visibility and streamlined management, enabling partners to optimize spending, reduce risk, and improve forecasting.

"We are thrilled to partner with Climb Channel Solutions to bring the power of FinQuery's Software Management platform to a wider audience,” said FinQuery CEO and founder, George Azih. “This collaboration represents a significant step in our mission to empower organizations with the tools and insights they need to take control of their software assets and drive greater financial and operational success."

The strategic partnership with Climb Channel Solutions will expand the reach of FinQuery's Software Management platform, enabling them to assist a broader range of organizations in achieving significant cost savings, mitigating risk, and enhancing overall efficiency. By tapping into Climb's vast network, FinQuery aims to recruit new resellers and actively engage potential customers, further establishing itself as a leader in software management solutions.

“Climb is excited about the addition of FinQuery and their Software Management platform which offers total visibility into where companies spend most of their budget; leases, contacts, and software applications,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “In a time where businesses are focused on spend and ROI, FinQuery’s dedication to uniting IT and finance provides a unique solution to our partner ecosystem optimizing their software costs, efficiency and security.”

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

About Relationship/Company

FinQuery, formerly LeaseQuery, empowers 36,000+ professionals to optimize decisions in their top spending areas—leases, software subscriptions and financial contracts—setting us apart in the market. Our award-winning AI-driven software minimizes risk, boosts efficiency and cuts costs.

Explore FinQuery’s platform for contract and spend intelligence today.

