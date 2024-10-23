Genenta’s CEO to present at the U.S. Senate meeting on “Cross-Border Investments and Strategies in the Biotechnology Sector: A Transatlantic Perspective”

MILAN and NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA), a pioneer in immuno-oncology and in cell-based therapeutics, is pleased to announce that Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO, will attend as a speaker to the Italy-U.S. meeting “Cross-Border Investments and Strategies in the Biotechnology Sector: A Transatlantic Perspective” scheduled at 2.00 PM on October 25th, 2024 at the U.S. Senate - Washington, D.C. The event is organized by the U.S. National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) and the Italian Embassy in the U.S.

The upcoming mission to Washington, D.C. is part of the strategic plan of the Italian Working Group on the Internationalization of the Biotech Sector (NWTIB) established by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani. Pierluigi Paracchi, as a moderator of the NWTIB, will present the recently released Interim Report (full report in English HERE ).

Keynote Speakers:

Michelle Rozo, Vice Chair of the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB)

Mariangela Zappia, Ambassador of Italy to the U.S.

Megan Frisk, Ph.D., Director Division of lnternational Affairs at the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H)

Mauro Battocchi, Director General for the Promotion of ltaly at the ltalian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO and Co-founder of Genenta Science (Nasdaq: GNTA)

Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Chairman of Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation, Executive Chairman of ImmunityBio, Executive Chairman of California Times

Andrea llly, Chair at lllycaffè

From the CEO's Desk: Pierluigi Paracchi stated: “With the pandemic, biotechnologies have been elevated to strategic technologies by leading global nations. Italy, with its rich scientific heritage, must ensure that these innovations are rapidly and concretely applied, while preserving them as national assets. At the same time, the internationalization of the sector, collaboration with partner countries, and the attraction of foreign investments are crucial for ensuring competitive growth. Government investment agencies should focus on strategic operations of a competitive scale, aligning with the international standards of countries already leading the sector.”

About Genenta and Temferon

Genenta ( www.genenta.com ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor cancers. Temferon™ is based on ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous Tie2+ hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes - TEMs). Temferon is currently under investigation in a clinical trial for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients with an unmethylated MGMT gene promoter (uMGMT-GBM) and expects to commence a Phase 1 clinical trial for metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma (mRCC). Temferon is designed to reach solid tumors, induce a durable immune response not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type, and avoid systemic toxicity, which are some of the main unresolved challenges in immuno-oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Genenta’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the completion and timing of its ongoing clinical trial for newly diagnosed GBM patients with uMGMT-GBM, its expected clinical trial for metastatic RCC or any related studies, as well as Genenta’s ability to fund its research and development plans. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Genenta's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date of this announcement, and Genenta undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

