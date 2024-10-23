Operating Tables Market Set to Expand at 3.5% CAGR, Projected Value of $1.52 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report based on the operating tables market published by Fact.MR states that the global market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 1.08 billion in 2024 and thereafter expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The market for operating tables is growing at a moderate pace because they make surgeries and other medical procedures easier to perform. Operating tables are also becoming more common in radiology procedures to perform a series of tests that take pictures or images of different parts of the body. The operating table allows doctors to move the patient’s body in a specific way to photograph the desired area.

Mortuaries use operating tables to perform autopsy procedures on deceased individuals; these mortuaries are frequently independent or collaborate closely with hospitals. The use of operating tables in such places has boosted sales. An extensive base of traditional non-powered manual surgical tables in developing-country hospitals needs replacement due to aging. This has boosted the demand for advanced replacements. The establishment of new healthcare facilities is contributing to the growth of the market for operating tables.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for operating tables is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 1.52 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. The market in North America is evaluated to hold a share of 3% by 2034.

by 2034. The market in Latin America is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2034

from 2024 to 2034 The market in Mexico is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Chile is forecasted to occupy a market share of 9% in Latin America by 2034.

in Latin America by 2034. Based on end user, ambulatory surgical centers are projected to occupy a market share of 7% in 2024.

“Powered operating tables provide customization and reduce radiation exposure, proving to be beneficial in various surgical procedures,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Operating Table Market:

Key industry participants like Steris; Getinge AB; Mizuho OSI; AGA Sanitatsartikel; Medifa; Merivaara Corporation; Schaerer Medical; Staan Bio-Med Engineering Private Limited; Alvo Medical., etc. are driving the operating table industry.

More Veterinarians Opting for Operating Tables to Gain Easy Access to Surgical Sites

Operating tables are not only beneficial for human surgeries but also for animal operations. They provide a safe and stable surface for veterinarians to perform procedures on animals of different sizes and shapes. Operating tables designed for animal surgeries come equipped with features such as adjustable heights, non-slip surfaces, and safety rails to prevent animals from falling off.

They also provide easy access to the surgical site, making it easier for veterinarians to perform the procedure with precision. With the use of operating tables, animal surgeries have become safer, and the risk of complications has been minimized. Overall, operating tables have been a game-changer in the field of veterinary medicine.

Operating Table Industry News:

Key players in the operating table market are focusing on product launches, approvals, strategic acquisitions, and innovations to enhance their global presence and adapt to evolving market trends. This includes the introduction of new operating room equipment and emergency medical beds.

In April 2022, Getinge partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to improve access to medical equipment across Africa. Additionally, ALVO Medical showcased its products, including the ALVO Rapsodia operating table, at Arab Health in February 2022.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the operating table market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (general surgery tables, radiolucent operating tables, specialty surgery tables, pediatric operating tables), technology (powered operating tables, non-powered operating tables, hybrid operating tables), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

