Luckin Coffee to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 30, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) will release its third quarter 2024 financial results before the U.S. market open on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results and take questions live.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:+1-888-317-6003
International:+1-412-317-6061
Mainland China Toll Free:400-120-6115
Hong Kong Toll Free:800-963-976
Conference ID:5935029
  

The replay will be accessible through November 6, 2024, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:+1-877-344-7529
International:+1-412-317-0088
Access Code:3696636
  

Additionally, earnings release, accompanying slides, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com.

About Luckin Coffee Inc.

Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone’s daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.

Investor and Media Contacts

Investor Relations:
Luckin Coffee Inc. IR
Email: ir@lkcoffee.com

Bill Zima
ICR, Inc.
Phone: 646 880 9039

Media Relations:
Luckin Coffee Inc. PR
Email: pr@lkcoffee.com

Ed Trissel / Spencer Hoffman
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Phone: 212 355 4449