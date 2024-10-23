Luckin Coffee to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 30, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) will release its third quarter 2024 financial results before the U.S. market open on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.
The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results and take questions live.
Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|United States Toll Free:
|+1-888-317-6003
|International:
|+1-412-317-6061
|Mainland China Toll Free:
|400-120-6115
|Hong Kong Toll Free:
|800-963-976
|Conference ID:
|5935029
The replay will be accessible through November 6, 2024, by dialing the following numbers:
|United States Toll Free:
|+1-877-344-7529
|International:
|+1-412-317-0088
|Access Code:
|3696636
Additionally, earnings release, accompanying slides, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com.
About Luckin Coffee Inc.
Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone’s daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.
