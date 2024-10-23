Green Methanol Market Estimated to Reach $11.1 billion by 2030 Globally, at a CAGR of 33.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Methanol Market is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2024 to USD 11.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets. The rising emphasis on cutting greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change is boosting demand for green methanol as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuel-derived methanol. Moreover, government policies aimed at encouraging the use of renewable energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions are spurring investment and growth in the green methanol market.

List of Key Players in Green Methanol Market:

OCI N.V. (Netherlands) Carbon Recycling International Inc. (Iceland) Methanex Corporation (Canada) Proman (Switzerland) Södra (Sweden)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Green Methanol Market:

Driver: Increasing demand for sustainable and renewable energy sources and expanding demand for Green Methanol in Automotive and Construction Market Restraint: Competing fuel options – Ethanol, Hydrogen, Biofuels Opportunity: Use of green methanol as an alternative fuel in marine and manufacturing industries Challenge: Infrastructure, scale and efficiency limitations for production of Green Methanol

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on feedstock, biomass accounted for the largest market share of the overall market. By application fuel segment is estimated to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on feedstock, the green hydrogen is the fastest-growing feedstock segment for green methanol due to its potential to significantly cut carbon emissions. Produced using renewable energy sources like wind and solar, it offers a cleaner alternative to conventional hydrogen. Technological advancements are reducing electrolyzer costs, making green hydrogen more affordable. Government incentives and renewable energy policies are accelerating its adoption. Its versatility and easy integration into existing industrial processes also make it a preferred choice. As a result, green hydrogen is driving the growth of the green methanol market by providing a sustainable and cost-effective feedstock.

Based on application, the fuel segment is is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The use of green methanol as fuel is growing quickly because industries need cleaner energy options and governments are making stricter rules to protect the environment. Green methanol produces fewer emissions and can be used in shipping, transportation (mixed with gasoline or directly in engines) and generating power. It's popular because it works well with current infrastructure and helps industries lower their carbon footprint.

Based on region, North America is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing market in the green methanol sector. This growth is propelled by rigorous environmental regulations, substantial investments in renewable energy infrastructure, and strong government support through incentives and policies. The region's commitment to sustainability, combined with the involvement of key industry leaders and continuous technological advancements, significantly boosts the demand for green methanol across diverse applications.

