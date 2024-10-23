Commure To Partner with HCA Healthcare on Ambient AI Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure has been selected by HCA Healthcare, Inc., one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services, as the exclusive partner to develop and deploy an ambient AI platform across its network of healthcare professionals. This partnership, following Commure’s acquisition of ambient AI pioneer Augmedix, marks a significant step forward in efforts to integrate AI into healthcare and transform the way patient visits are conducted and documented across the HCA Healthcare network. A formal enterprise agreement is being negotiated between the two companies.

The multi-specialty, EHR-agnostic platform, co-developed by Commure and HCA Healthcare, is designed to support critical workflows in emergency departments, hospitalist operations, and ambulatory care. This solution is the product of a collaborative effort between Commure’s engineers, the Augmedix team led by company founder Ian Shakil, HCA Healthcare’s Care Transformation & Innovation department, and HCA Healthcare’s physicians and is designed to help address real-world challenges in healthcare documentation.

“Our collaboration with Commure and Augmedix is bringing time-saving and innovative solutions directly to the hands of our healthcare providers,” said Dr. Michael Schlosser, Senior Vice President of Care Transformation and Innovation at HCA Healthcare. “By working directly with providers to integrate AI into their workflows, we expect to free up our healthcare professionals to spend more time focused on patient care, which is our ultimate goal.”

Transforming Healthcare Through Technology

As one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services, HCA Healthcare operates 188 hospitals and approximately 2,400 sites of care, supported by more than 99,000 registered nurses. The planned deployment of Commure’s ambient AI suite is expected to drive improvements in physician productivity, patient care quality, and healthcare system efficiencies.

“Together with HCA Healthcare, we are building the future of healthcare AI,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure. “This platform goes beyond simple automation. It is designed to enhance clinical workflows in ways that allow healthcare providers to focus more on what matters most — caring for patients.”

Hemant Taneja, CEO and Managing Director at General Catalyst, co-founder of Commure, and Chairman said, "HCA Healthcare has been a tremendous partner for our health assurance ecosystem. Not only do they demonstrate to us best in class operational excellence, they also have a deep focus on patient and workforce experience. I am proud to see the Commure team co-develop what will be one of the largest deployments of AI in Healthcare worldwide."

About Commure

Commure, based in Mountain View, California, is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through advanced AI technology. Backed by industry leaders such as General Catalyst (GC), HCA Healthcare and Sequoia Capital, Commure offers an innovative suite of AI-powered solutions designed to tackle the healthcare sector's most pressing challenges. Their offerings range from ambient AI and staff duress alerting to provider copilots, patient engagement tools, and revenue cycle management automation. By streamlining workflows and simplifying providers’ daily tasks, Commure empowers healthcare professionals to spend more time where it matters most — caring for their patients.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 188 hospitals and approximately 2,400 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44%. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 43 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the planned deployment and implementation of an ambient AI platform and its expected impact on workflows, physician productivity, patient care quality and efficiencies, as well as other statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like “may,” “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “initiative” or “continue.” These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond our control, which could significantly affect current plans and expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the results of our efforts to use technology and resilience initiatives, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to drive efficiencies, better outcomes and an enhanced patient experience, and other risk factors described in HCA Healthcare’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of the factors that will determine our future results are beyond our ability to control or predict. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements contained herein, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All references to “HCA” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this release refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

