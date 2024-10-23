Amplify ETFs Launches the Amplify Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: SMAP)

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the launch of the actively managed Amplify Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: SMAP), offering investors targeted exposure to high-quality U.S.-listed small- and mid-cap growth and value equity securities.

SMAP seeks to invest in companies with market capitalizations between $400 million and the largest companies in the Russell 2500 Index, giving successful companies room to run into mid-cap without forced premature selling. Curi RMB Capital actively manages SMAP by using a proprietary economic return framework to identify attractively priced small- to mid-cap companies across all stages of the corporate lifecycle while building a portfolio diversified by corporate lifecycle stage and sector.

“SMAP offers investors a compelling opportunity to capitalize on the growth potential of professionally selected small and mid-cap companies in a rate-cutting environment,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “The Curi RMB Capital team prides itself on a rigorous selection process in search of high-quality small- and mid-cap companies. SMAP is a natural complement to our growing suite of ETFs that meet the diverse needs of today's investors.”

Curi RMB Capital also runs the RMB SMID Cap Fund (RMBMX), a mutual fund with a 20-year track record. RMBMX is led by Christopher Faber, senior vice president and portfolio manager, who has a history of identifying market inefficiencies and uncovering high-growth potential small and mid-sized companies. Christopher Faber is also the lead portfolio manager for SMAP.

“We are pleased to enter the ETF market with Amplify ETFs as our partner,” said Faber. “Market conditions are favorable for small- and mid-cap companies driven by lower rates, strong earnings potential and current valuations.”

For more information about SMAP, visit AmplifyETFs.com/SMAP.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $10 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 10/11/2024). Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The fund is new with limited operating history. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. There can be no assurance that the fund’s investment objectives will be achieved. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investments in small and mid-cap companies may have limited liquidity and greater price volatility than large-capitalization companies.

Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. Curi RMB LLC and Penserra Capital Management LLC each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.