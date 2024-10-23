Shisha Vibe Vape Store Announces New AI Customer Service Chatbot To Help Customers

London, England, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shisha Vibe, a top online vape store with multiple locations in London, is thrilled to introduce its new AI-powered customer service chatbot. This innovative tool is designed to assist customers in discovering the perfect vaping products and learning more about vaping with ease.

The new AI customer support chatbot is one of the first of its kind in the UK vape market and allows customers throughout the UK to receive expert guidance as though they are in one of Shisha Vibe’s physical stores. The use of this innovative technology is a testament to the company’s dedication to supporting its customers no matter their location.

“Shisha Vibe is more than a retailer; we are a trusted partner for those in search of assistance and excellence as they transition from smoking to vaping,” said a spokesperson for the company.

Shisha Vibe Vape Store has immense pride in its unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and quality which has led to it becoming the highest-rated vape store in London with over 3,000 five-star Google reviews. Shisha Vibe offers an extensive selection of vaping products, including disposable vapes, e-liquids, beginner starter kits, advanced vape kits, and vape tanks. The store also features premium CBD products and accessories, along with equipment from over 150 top brands, such as Aspire, Innokin, Smok, and Lost Mary. With its vast selection of vape products, Shisha Vibe has become the go-to store for both experienced vapers and individuals looking to make the switch from cigarettes to vaping. Offering something for everyone, Shisha Vibe stands out as a leader in the vaping community.

The new AI chatbot enhances Shisha Vape’s commitment to high-quality customer service by providing customers with an alternative and convenient way to access information about vaping products. This innovative tool offers instant, reliable support, complementing the traditional customer service channels and ensuring customers can get the answers they need, anytime.

The AI chatbot has been created with in-depth, expert-level knowledge, enabling it to provide Shisha Vape customers with comprehensive support, just as if they were speaking directly with one of the in-store specialists. The AI customer service chatbot has been trained on over 200 of Shisha Vape’s blog articles related to vapes and CBD. Whether customers have questions about specific products, need help navigating the world of vaping, or are experiencing technical issues, the chatbot is fully equipped to offer personalised, accurate solutions.

The AI-powered chatbot bridges the gap between Shisha Vape’s physical stores and online experience, ensuring that no matter where customers are throughout the UK, they receive the same expert guidance and assistance. From product recommendations to troubleshooting, the chatbot delivers a seamless, reliable experience—bringing the expertise of the staff to the convenience of their devices.

Shisha Vibe encourages adults interested in learning more about vaping or exploring the wide range of premium vape products available to visit the website and try out the new AI chatbot. The helpful tool is ready to provide instant assistance, making it easier than ever to find the information and products customers are looking for.

About Shisha Vibe

Established in 2013, Shisha Vibe is a renowned online vape shop with additional physical locations in London that offers customers a high-quality selection of Disposable Vapes, diverse E-Liquids, Beginner Starter Kits, Advanced Vape Kits and Vape Tanks, as well as premium CBD options for those seeking alternative wellness solutions. Committed to helping individuals transition away from traditional cigarettes, Shisha Vibe’s dedication to its customers and range of top-notch products has resulted in the sale of over 1 million vape products and 1,700 five-star Google reviews, cementing the vape shop as the most highly-reviewed in London.

To learn more about Shisha Vibe and the launch of its new AI customer service chatbot, please visit https://www.shishavibe.com.

