Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market Opportunities Assessment, Forecast to 2031

According this study, the Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems market was valued at US$ 153.79 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 259.39 million by 2031; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2031.







The development of new airports and expansion of existing airports in countries such as the UK, the UAE, India, and Hong Kong is also growing. In August 2020, Gammon Construction Limited, a construction and engineering contractor based in Hong Kong, was awarded a four-year contract amounting to US$ 1.7 billion by the Hong Kong Airport to expand Terminal 2 at Chek Lap Kok Airport.



Similarly, KL International Airport (KLIA) constantly focused on advancing its runway safety with the second phase of the trial for the high-precision Foreign Object Debris Detection System (FODDS) in 2021. The first phase was initiated in 2019 with two towers, followed by the complete installation of the remaining nine towers with the same high-precision radars. The installation of the new system is a multilateral collaboration between Hitachi Kokusai Electric Co., Ltd. (HiKE); Malaysia Airports; and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM).



Contactless services at smart airports contribute to enhanced passenger experiences. Hamad International Airport launched advanced self-service check-in kiosks and self-service bag drops with biometric technology capabilities in 2018. In addition, autonomous robots have been trialed by British Airways since 2020. For instance, British Airways has been trialing automation for the past few years.



The Singapore Changi Airport has integrated advanced technologies such as data analytics, sensors, and artificial intelligence to improve the customer experience while enhancing operational efficiency. Thus, the growing focus on smart airports is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the airport runway FOD detection systems market during the forecast period.



ArgosAI Teknoloji A.S.; Moog Inc.; Navtech Radar; Pavemetrics; Plextek Services Limited; Rheinmetall AG; QinetiQ Group Plc; Thales SA; Xsight Systems Ltd.; Trex Aviation Systems; Varec, Inc.; Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (Smiths Group plc); Infologic Pte Ltd.; Skylarklabs, Inc.; and Hitachi Ltd are among the key players covered in the airport runway FOD detection systems market report. Companies in the market mainly focus on product and service enhancements by integrating advanced features and technologies into their offerings.

In addition, Xsight's FODetect system utilizes artificial intelligence, a remote surface detection sensor to recognize debris on paved surfaces such as broken pavement, loose hardware, building supplies, boulders, sand, luggage fragments, catering equipment, and wildlife. Thus, growing technological advancement in the overall process of FOD detection systems is projected to boost the development of the airport runway FOD detection systems market at the global level.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 157 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $153.79 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $259.39 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

