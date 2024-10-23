Safe Software Closes FY24 On Track to Reach $250M Revenue Target by 2028

Surrey, BC, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Software (Safe), the leading all-data enterprise integration vendor with unrivalled support for spatial data, enters its new fiscal year on track to meet its $250M revenue target by 2028. The real-time data integration leader continues to grow through major enterprise customer expansion, and in the last 12 months signed 345 new customers.

Safe Software’s success was driven by a number of initiatives including the growth of its Global Partner Ecosystem. The company released a call for partners in spring 2024, resulting in the addition of over 20 global partners from regions around the world. Industry-leading and groundbreaking organizations Safe Software is now collaborating with include: TeachMeGIS, GBS USA, GBS NZ, 12D Synergy, Render, Ignis, Redpanda, Wuhan Starmap Digital Technology Co., Ltd, Confluent, Tucumcari, Tapestry, Statmap, Avolve, SteerIT, Black Thunder, D2WIN, Quickbase, Spatial Vision, and Argis Solutions.

As a result of this partner expansion and resulting revenue growth, the team expanded its headcount by 20% in the last 12 months. Safe Software also credits its company ethos, the Restaurant Model, in catalyzing Safe’s continued growth. Inspired by the concept created by Mark Sanborn in his book “The Fred Factor”, the Restaurant Model approach at Safe prioritizes offering exceptional customer service and ensuring Safe Software’s products are best-in-class.

"On the heels of our major rebrand in 2023, the momentum and growth of our business in the last year was phenomenal. I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished last year," said Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software. “Our partners, team members, and customers underpin the company’s dedication to excellence and innovation as we help the world do more with its data,” said Murray. “We’re just getting started—and I can’t wait to see where this new fiscal year takes us.”

To continue the company’s growth trajectory, Safe Software plans to add 85 new Canadian roles to the business in the coming year, against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. In addition to in-office benefits and generous time off allowances, Safe Software provides bi-annual profit-sharing bonuses to all permanent employees. Employees also enjoy extended Health, Dental, and Vision benefits from day one of employment, as well as learning and development opportunities, and Safe Software’s RRSP/TFSA matching program. Remote work is available across Canada (excluding Quebec), with hybrid work available to those near Safe Software’s headquarters in Surrey, BC. For more information about open roles at Safe Software, please visit: www.safe.com/careers/

Looking to the year ahead, the team is preparing for what’s expected to be its most impressive user conference to date: The Peak of Data Integration 2025. The North American user conference presents a key moment for the company to showcase its new disruptive innovations. Set to take place in Seattle, WA in May 2025, the event will be the largest user conference in the company’s history and will feature exclusive announcements, product launches, and keynotes from global industry leaders. To learn more about The Peak of Data Integration 2025, including information on how to register, please visit: www.peakofdataintegration.com/







About Safe Software:

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only true all data enterprise integration platform. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit www.safe.com

About FME by Safe Software:

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software’s international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.