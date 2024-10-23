AIR Experts to Present at the American Public Health Association (APHA) Annual Meeting

Arlington, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at the American Public Health Association (APHA) Annual Meeting and Expo, being held October 27-30 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Rebuilding Trust in Public Health and Science” and is designed to provide attendees, including health professionals and organizations that shape the public health industry, with an opportunity to network, educate, and share research and practice to promote public health. Founded in 1872, APHA brings together individuals from all fields of public health to strengthen the health profession and champion the health of all people and communities.

AIR experts will present their work across a variety of topics, including substance use and mental health; refugee resettlement and community integration; behavioral health access; better mental health conditions for diverse populations in predominantly white institutions; and diversity in the behavioral and maternal health workforce data.

At AIR’s booth, attendees can learn more about AIR’s work in public health as well as job opportunities at the institution.

Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are in Central Daylight Time). Learn more about all conference presentations and activities on the conference website.



Sunday, October 27

1:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Session: Global Health and Substance Use Poster Session

Location: Minneapolis Convention Center – Exhibit Hall BCD

Poster: A Framework for Assessing Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Provider Availability and Demand

AIR Presenters/Authors: Parakh Patel, Brandy Farrar, Tanvi Rao, Sarah Chung, Rekha Varghese, April Grady, and Karina Wagnerman

5:15 – 5:30 p.m.

Session: Human Services and Community Health Policy Evaluation and Implementation

Location: Minneapolis Convention Center – 202AB

Oral Presentation: Health and Human Services Collaboration in Refugee Resettlement and Community Integration: Recommendations for Policy and Practice from the HEAR Project

AIR Presenters/Authors: Maliha Ali, Melissa Henry, Trenita Childers, Mary Lavelle, and Karen Frazier



Tuesday, October 29

8:30 – 10:00 a.m.

Session: Identity As a Social Determinant of Mental Health: Perspectives on Disparities, Inequities, and Intersectionality

Location: Hilton Minneapolis – Minneapolis Ballroom A

Roundtable: Monitoring and Reducing Disparities in Behavioral Health Access, Utilization, and Patient Outcomes: Results from a Learning Collaborative Supporting Equitable, Integrated Behavioral Health

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ann Middleton, Brandy Farrar, Melissa Hafner, Clea Vannet, Maliha Ali, Lauren Kestner, and Kathryn Phillips

Session: Student Assembly; A Roundtable Session 2: Mental Health: Avenues for Awareness, Prevention, and Treatment

Location: Hilton Minneapolis Ballroom G

Oral Presentation: Issuing Recommendations to Better Mental Health Conditions of Diverse Students and Employees at Predominantly White Institutions

AIR Presenter/Author: Samhar Almomani



Wednesday, October 30

8:45 – 9:00 a.m.

Session: Socio-Demographics and Quality Improvement

Location: Minneapolis Convention Center – 101G

Oral Presentation: Use of a Quality Improvement Assessment to Advance Behavioral Health Integration and Equity in Primary Care Settings

AIR Presenters/Authors: Brandy Farrar, Ann Middleton, Melissa Hafner, Clea Vannet, Maliha Ali, Lauren Kestner, Jerome Lassa, and Kathryn Phillips

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Session: Black Caucus of Health Workers Roundtable III

Location: Hilton Minneapolis – Minneapolis Ballroom F

Oral Presentation: What Is the State of the Data to Assess Diversity in the Behavioral and Maternal Health Workforce?

AIR Presenters/Authors: Elena Soles, Brandy Farrar, Amanda Ahlstrand, and Christal Ramos



About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education, and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.