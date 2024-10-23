Spain CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Forecast to 2029, Featuring Strategic Profiles of Gilead Sciences, Novartis Int'l, Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie, AMGEN, Pfizer, Merck & Co, Johnson & Johnson

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spain's CAR-T Cell Therapy Market was valued at USD 52.36 million in 2023 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 38.28% through 2029. CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) therapy is an innovative and promising immunotherapy approach used to treat certain types of cancer. In Spain, the CAR-T cell therapy market was experiencing growth and development, mirroring global trends in the field. Spain had several leading hospitals and medical centers that offered CAR-T cell therapy, with a focus on major cities like Madrid and Barcelona. These facilities played a significant role in the development of the market.



Key Market Drivers

  • Clinical Success and Efficacy
  • Strong Research and Development
  • Well-Established Medical Centers

Key Market Challenges

  • High Treatment Costs
  • Supply Chain and Logistics

Key Market Trends

  • Expanding Indications

Regional Insights

The Central Region in North Spain is poised to dominate the Spain CAR-T cell therapy market. This region is home to a cluster of leading medical institutions, including prestigious hospitals and research centers, renowned for their expertise in oncology. As CAR-T cell therapy requires specialized infrastructure and skilled healthcare professionals, the Central Region is well-equipped to provide the necessary support for the treatment's success.

The area's central location offers accessibility and convenience for patients from across the country, making it a prime location for CAR-T therapy centers. The Spanish government's commitment to fostering innovation in healthcare and accelerating regulatory processes for advanced therapies further enhances the region's attractiveness. With its combination of medical excellence, accessibility, and regulatory support, the Central Region in North Spain is poised to emerge as a dominant player in the Spain CAR-T cell therapy market, revolutionizing cancer treatment in the country.

The key market players in Spain's CAR-T cell therapy market, which are profiled in this report include:

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  • Novartis International AG
  • Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
  • AbbVie Spain, S.L.U.
  • AMGEN S.A.
  • Pfizer Inc
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson

Report Scope

In this report, the Spain CAR-T Cell Therapy Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Product Type:

  • Yescarta (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel)
  • Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel), Others

By Tumor Type:

  • Hematological Malignancies
  • Solid Tumors

By Indication:

  • Diffused Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)
  • Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)
  • Follicular Lymphoma (FL)
  • Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL)
  • Others

By Treatment Type:

  • Single Treatment
  • Combination Treatment

By Targeted Antigen:

  • CD 19
  • BCMA (B-Cell Maturation Antigen)
  • Others

By End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Others

By Region:

  • Central Region North Spain
  • Aragon & Catalonia
  • Andalusia, Murcia & Valencia
  • Madrid, Extremadura & Castilla

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages87
Forecast Period2023-2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$52.36 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$365.25 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate38.2%
Regions CoveredSpain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qoivgo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Spanish CAR-T Cell Therapy Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                CAR T
                            
                            
                                CAR T Cell
                            
                            
                                CAR T Cell Therapies
                            
                            
                                CAR T Cell Therapy
                            
                            
                                Cell Therapy
                            
                            
                                Oncology Drugs 
                            
                            
                                T Cell
                            
                            
                                T Cell Therapies
                            
                            
                                T Cell Therapy
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data