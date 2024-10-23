The Overlooked Reality of Menopause

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menopause is not just an issue for older women. For many, symptoms like unexpected hot flashes and night sweats begin earlier than anticipated, leaving women confused and in denial. While there is a growing openness to discuss menopause, confusion remains about what to expect and how to manage symptoms. Recently, Dr. Alyssa Dweck, Chief Medical Officer at Bonafide Health, partnered with D S Simon Media on a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss menopause, common misconceptions, and new treatment options that can help.

Common Misconceptions

There are many misconceptions about menopause, starting with the definition itself. Bonafide Health recently conducted their annual Bonafide Health State of Menopause Study and it revealed that 7 out of 10 women still aren’t sure about the exact definition of menopause. Menopause is defined as 12 consecutive months without a period after age 40. The average age of menopause is 51 in the U.S. Perimenopause is the 4-10 years leading up to menopause, when estrogen levels are volatile.

Another misconception revolves around the signs and symptoms during the menopause transition. Menstrual irregularity, irritability and of course hot flashes and night sweats are very common during the menopause transition. Vaginal dryness pain during intimacy may follow. One truth? Suffering is out; management of all of these symptoms is in!

Daily Impact

Menopause symptoms are a minor nuisance for some and incredibly disruptive for many. Hot flashes and night sweats, known as vasomotor symptoms, can interfere with day to day comfort, work, productivity and even personal relationships and intimacy. Disrupted sleep quality and duration during menopause leads to mental fogginess, irritability and daytime somnolence over time. A great number of women will suffer with uncomfortable changes to the intimate skin. Low estrogen leads to dryness, inelasticity, burning and even pain during intimacy.

New Treatment Options

Systemic hormone therapy is indicated for hot flashes and night sweats and for prevention of osteoporosis - and for many, this is a great option. For those who cannot or will not take hormone therapy, there are other drugs options and also well-studied supplements that can be very effective.

Recently, Bonafide Health presented exciting clinical research at The Menopause Society’s Annual Meeting on a novel hormone-free, prescription free supplement called Thermella.

Thermella, a neurokinin 3 receptor (NK3R) blocker, works to relieve hot flashes and night sweats due to menopause. Thermella works quickly in just two weeks to provide relief.

For more information, visit HelloBonafide.com

About Dr. Alyssa Dweck

Dr. Alyssa Dweck, MS, MD, FACOG is the Chief Medical Officer at Bonafide Health, LLC. She is a practicing gynecologist in Westchester County, New York, provides care to women of all ages and has delivered thousands of babies. A graduate of Barnard College, she has a Masters Degree in Human Nutrition from Columbia University and her Medical Degree from Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, now named Drexel University. Dr. Dweck is proficient in minimally invasive surgery and has a special interest and expertise in female sexual health and medical sex therapy. She has served on the board of directors of a large multi-specialty medical group in addition to ethics, quality assurance, and peer review committees. She has also served on the medical advisory board of Hope’s Door, a shelter from Domestic Violence and as a medical consultant for Stepup-Speakout.org. Dr. Dweck currently practices in Mount Kisco, NY and admits to Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, NY. She has been voted “Top Doctor” in New York Magazine and in Westchester County and has co-authored three books to date: “The Complete A to Z for your V,” “The Sexual Spark,” and “V is for Vagina.”

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2eef568c-9750-4d08-8464-c0498b19f407