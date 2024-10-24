AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q3 2024 financial results

| Source: AKVA group ASA AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q3 2024 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday November 7th, 2024, at 10:00 CET.
Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20241107_7/

A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.

Dated: 24 October 2024                      
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com