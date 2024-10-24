NAPC Defense (OTCPK: BLIS) Awarded in Excess of $1 Million in Clean-up Contracts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton

LARGO, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc., (OTCPK: BLIS) (“NAPC” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company has received in excess of $1 million in new orders for support in the clean-up efforts from hurricanes Helene and Milton.





The work included in today’s contract is scheduled to be completed the next 60-90 days and is important part of restoring the communities in which the Company operates.





The Company has another $2 million in pending awards for additional construction and clean-up in the Tampa Bay area.

NAPC anticipates that this type of work will continue for at least 3 more years.





Kenny West, CEO of NAPC, stated, “The clean-up and rebuild of the Tampa Bay area, following these devastating storms, has left many people in need of our services and we are doing all we can to support our neighbors with quality services, as we have for 9 years. I thank our dedicated team members for rallying to help us in our mission to restore our community.”





About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. ( www.napcdefense.com ) is an armament sales and production company, fully licensed in the United States, with exclusive rights to produce and sell CornerShot USA weapons systems in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, in addition to brokering arms and munitions throughout the world all with US State Department approval. Additional smaller weapons platforms, a series of ballistics protection technologies and related products are in development or being finalized for sale.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Kenny West, CEO (754) 242-6272 Ext.713

