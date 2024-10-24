Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. Selected as National Field Service Partner for Leviton through Ozop Engineering and Design

Warwick, NY, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Ozop Engineering and Design (OED), has been selected by Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. to serve as field service technicians for their advanced lighting control systems. This significantly enhances OED’s profile within the lighting industry, positioning it as a go-to service provider for sophisticated control systems across the United States.

Elevating OED's National Presence

The agreement marks a major expansion of OED’s role in the lighting controls market. As a field service representative, OED is responsible for installation verification, system commissioning, troubleshooting, and ongoing maintenance across a broad range of Leviton projects nationwide. This role extends OED's footprint, providing access to new territories and reinforcing its presence on a national level.

This partnership not only elevates OED's reach but also demonstrates its capability to support high-demand, large-scale operations. By being entrusted with this critical role, OED is solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner capable of meeting rigorous standards in the lighting control industry.

Specialized Training for GreenMAX and DRC Systems

In preparation for this role, OED's technicians have received specialized training and have been certified on Leviton's GreenMAX and GreenMAX DRC systems. This training included in-depth technical education on system installation, programming, and troubleshooting, enabling OED to deliver best-in-class service quality. Such training underlines OED's commitment to continuous improvement and its focus on staying ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. With these certifications, OED is well-equipped to manage Leviton's sophisticated systems, ensuring reliable performance for clients nationwide.

A Strategic Growth Opportunity for OED

This collaboration with Leviton represents a strategic growth opportunity for OED, allowing the company to diversify and enhance its revenue streams by taking on a role of national significance. It supports OED’s vision to grow as a premier provider of lighting controls commissioning and field services, building upon its established expertise in handling complex systems. This partnership highlights OED’s technical expertise and underscores its capacity to collaborate with major industry players.

Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions, commented:

“We are extremely proud to have been selected by Leviton as a national field service representative. This is a significant step forward for Ozop Engineering and Design, expanding our capabilities and our footprint across the country. Our technicians are trained and ready to handle the most sophisticated lighting control systems. This marks a major milestone in OED’s growth trajectory. We see this as an opportunity to demonstrate our expertise and dedication to high-quality field service across the industry.”

Tom Leonard, Vice President and General Manager of Leviton Lighting & Controls, noted:

“Leviton is pleased to have OZOP Engineering and Design join our team of Field Service Centers. Their proven experience and technical expertise make them ideal partners to support Leviton’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. We are certain this partnership will enhance our service capabilities nationwide and contribute to the success of our projects.”

Supporting OED's Broader Vision

This partnership aligns with Ozop Engineering and Design’s broader vision of becoming a dominant player in the lighting control industry, known for reliability and technical excellence. By partnering with one of the leading manufacturers in the sector, OED gains the opportunity to showcase its capabilities on a larger stage, reinforcing its standing as an expert provider of comprehensive field services.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozopenergy.com/ ) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Automated Room Controls, Inc.

Also known as ARC, Inc. its mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology that simplifies complex control needs, ensuring seamless integration and exceptional performance. We aim to lead the industry by continuously innovating and providing solutions that meet the evolving demands of our customers. Our vision is to make control systems smarter, more efficient, and more accessible to everyone.

www.ARControl.com

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Ozop Engineering and Design

Ozop Engineering and Design engineers’ energy efficient, easy to install and use, digital lighting controls solutions for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports complexes throughout North America. Products include relays panels, controllers, occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and wall switch stations. Ozop has a dedicated design team that produces system drawings and a technical support group for product questions and onsite system commissioning. Our mission is to be recognized for our deep understanding of power management systems and ability to provide the right solution for each facility.

www.ozopengineering.com

About Ozop Capital Partners

Ozop Capital Partners, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and wholly owns EV Insurance Company, Inc. (“EVIC”). EVIC, DBA Ozop Plus is licensed as a captive insurer that reinsures. www.OzopPlus.com

About Leviton Lighting + Controls

Leviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential buildings with an extensive lighting and controls designed towards enhancing people’s lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers’ expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit https://www.leviton.com/en/solutions/commercial-lighting-and-controls .

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today’s residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com , www.facebook.com/leviton , www.twitter.com/leviton , or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg .

