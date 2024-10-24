Leptospirosis Market Set for Growth as Increasing Awareness, Vaccine Developments, and Research Initiatives Drive Demand | Report by S&S Insider

Austin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “The Leptospirosis Market was valued at USD 501.0 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 868.2 Million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2024 to 2032.”

Growing Leptospirosis Market Driven by Increasing Awareness and Research Initiatives

Driven by the increasing incidence of this disease and continuous research for its effective treatment, it is anticipated that the leptospirosis market will become prominent in the coming years. Leptospirosis is a significant public health threat, killing more than 60,000 of its sufferers each year, researchers in the AEDE (Agricultural and Environmental Sciences/Economics) journal Pathogen argue. In addition, discoveries from the Journal Scientific Reports have shown that a huge portion of rodents host pathogenic Leptospira species and this type, and there is an essential need for health agencies to focus on this as it can harm sufferers significantly if not treated efficiently.

Recent efforts such as the self-testing and reporting campaign led by the Trinidad and Tobago government are gaining traction in this aspect of awareness, diagnostic-specific bebetting. One way support is shown in this space is through financial assistance, like the NZD 1 million grant to Professor Jackie Benschop aimed at improving detection methods for rural communities in which this often-forgotten disease exists. The latest research and public health initiatives are creating a highly scalable market for testing solutions improving the overall leptospirosis market; which is poised to be filled as there is a strong need for effective diagnostic tools and treatment options in response to this major public health threat.





Key Players:

Pfizer Inc

Cipla Inc

AbbVie Inc

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

USAntibiotics

Aden Healthcare

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Haustus Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

ISKON REMEDIES & GMT

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Sandoz International GmbH

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Ralington Pharma

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Others.

Leptospirosis Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 501.0 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 868.2 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.3% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Drug (Amoxicillin, Azithromycin, Cefixime, Doxycycline, Others)

• By Diagnosis (Complete Blood Count (CBC), Creatine Kinase, Liver Enzymes, Urinalysis, Others)

• By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) Key Drivers • Advancements in Leptospirosis Vaccine Development to Propel Market Growth

Innovative Vaccine Development Poised to Drive Significant Growth in the Leptospirosis Market Amid Rising Global Health Concerns

There is an enormous market growth opportunity for leptospirosis, powered by R&D in vaccines. A single-dose universal vaccine targeting multiple strains of leptospirosis bacteria is making progress, reported the non-profit organization eLife on January 26, 2021. The vaccine will protect against severe sequelae, such as the more severe forms of lung hemorrhage and Weil's disease with a 10% to 50% mortality rate. Animal models provide evidence for protection against lethal and renal colonization, as evidenced by positive preclinical data. Key players in the market will continuously innovate to meet demand as it grows for preventive care and necessary reagents used during every stage of a leptospirosis outbreak.

Doxycycline Maintains Market Lead in Leptospirosis Treatment, While Azithromycin Emerges as a Growth Driver

Doxycycline commanded a 29.1% share of the leptospirosis treatment market in 2023, largely due to its recommended use as an additive treatment in endemic areas. Indeed, this antibiotic is very well known for its prophylactically, and hence it has to be used within a few hours of these patients. Nevertheless, the treatment market for Azithromycin is expected to experience the fastest growth between 2024 and 2032 due to its broad-spectrum antibacterial ability and low-resistance rates amongst other antibiotics. The recent trend in using Azithromycin also highlights the continued evolution of therapy for leptospirosis. All in all, this trend points towards a better future with greater therapeutic efficacy and access.

Complete Blood Count Dominates Leptospirosis Diagnosis, While Liver Enzyme Testing Poised for Rapid Growth

Complete Blood Count (CBC) won the market and accounted for 25.3% of the total revenue generated in 2023 as this diagnostic tool is most widely useful for the detection of early signs which are associated with a bacterial infection. The Liver enzyme segment, however, will be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period and will grow with a CAGR of 16.29% between 2024-2032. This is because when a leptospirosis patient develops severe disease, the diagnosis of liver damage sometimes becomes necessary. That test, which is used as a screening tool, will likely see increased uptake in high-prevalence settings as awareness of the disease increases. This transition reflects the changing paradigm of diagnostics in leptospirosis.

Leptospirosis Market Dynamics North America Dominates While Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth

The leptospirosis market in North America held a substantial share of 45.0 percent in 2023, owing to the rich healthcare setup and growing awareness towards zoonotic diseases. Both the US and federal governments alike have already made impressive strides in both diagnostic research and vaccine development. Also, occasional regional outbreaks in southern states increased the need for better diagnostic tools and prevention strategies.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth over the estimated period from 2024 to 2032. This became apparent as leptospirosis is highly prevalent in countries like India and Indonesia where tropical climates and poor sanitation areas favor this disease. The rise of leptospirosis is driving increased government efforts to enhance public awareness campaigns and early detection, revolving around the development of cost-effective diagnostics and vaccines.

Key Developments in the Leptospirosis Market

WHO launched a global program in September 2023 to strengthen surveillance, case diagnosis, and treatment of patients suffering from leptospirosis. The program will be able to strengthen capabilities within the endemic areas, stimulate research and development, and increase public awareness to reduce morbidity and mortality from the disease.

In March 2023, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Sanofi Pasteur announced a research partnership directed at developing an investigational leptospirosis vaccine targeted to help address the increasing incidence of the disease in tropical countries while efforts focused on prevention are strengthened.

Mylab Discovery Solutions launched the multiplex RT-PCR test kit, 'PathoDetect Extended Monsoon Fever Panel' in July 2022 that is useful for the simultaneous detection of several monsoon-causing diseases like leptospirosis, etc. The kit aims to improve diagnostic capacity during the monsoon season, which is the period of highest risk for malaria transmission.





