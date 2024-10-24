TopLine Credit Union Foundation Awards $36,500 in Scholarships

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its tenth year, TopLine Credit Union Foundation has awarded a total of $36,500 in scholarship money to 35 TopLine members who are continuing their education, and $1,500 in scholarship funds to support post-secondary educational needs and goals of students in Nigeria through partnership with African Education and Health Initiative (AFEDHI), a local non-profit organization with a vision to assist African students with access to education, books and school supplies.

TopLine Credit Union Foundation received 127 applications. Any TopLine member pursuing post-secondary education by attending a college or university, graduate school, or a 2-to-4-year community, vocational or technical college in the fall of 2024 was eligible.

Scholarship applicants needed to complete a one-page application form and submit an essay (500 words or less) that answered the question: “Discuss a hobby, interest, or passion that is important to you. How has this influenced your personal growth and academic journey?”

As one of our scholarship recipients commented, “Unlike most twin sisters, I grew up not just as a sibling, but as a caregiver. Her ability to navigate the world was often reliant on my hearing, and I was responsible for filling her in on our learning in school. From an early age, I became my sister's advocate and ally. I witnessed firsthand the challenges she faced in navigating a predominantly hearing world. My sister's journey has shown me the significance of empathy, understanding, and hard work, ultimately steering me toward my aspiration to become an audiologist. I hope to create a space where people feel heard, empowered, and understood, much like I've strived to do for my sister.”

“It’s was so rewarding to read all the personal stories written by applicants based on the influences they have experienced to help them along their personal growth and academic journeys,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation. “Our foundation board had an extremely difficult decision of just selecting 35 scholarship recipients, and we celebrate their dedication and drive as they embark on their learning journey.”

TopLine Credit Union Foundation, guided by its mission of “working within the community to build a better tomorrow,” will continue to support the cooperative spirit of “people helping people” by living the mantra – to care, connect and contribute in the communities they serve.

Scholarship recipients will be recognized with a reception at the credit union, on TopLine Credit Union Foundation’s website page and on their Facebook page.

TopLine Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing members with an array of financial education opportunities and counseling for members of all ages, awarding scholarships, contributing to community charitable organizations and sponsoring other community give-back efforts. Since inception in 2014, TopLine Credit Union Foundation has given out $175,000 in scholarship monies to assist with the affordability of post-secondary education. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. For further information visit www.TopLinecu.com/foundation, email Foundation@TopLinecu.com, call 763-391-9494, or stop by any branch location or write to: 9353 Jefferson Hwy, Maple Grove, MN 55369. Federal Tax ID # is 46-4335752.

