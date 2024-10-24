Oral Antiviral Market Research 2024-2025 & 2030: A Global $37.3 Billion Market in 2023, Fueled by Advancements in Antiviral Drug Development, and Rising Demand for Effective Oral Treatments

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oral Antiviral Market 2024 Edition: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Drug Class, Indication, Distribution Channel, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Oral Antiviral Market valued at USD 37.3 Billion in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2025-2030.



The Oral Antiviral market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing prevalence of viral infections, advancements in antiviral drug development, and the rising demand for effective oral treatments. Oral antivirals are medications administered orally to treat viral infections such as influenza, hepatitis, HIV, and COVID-19. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the need for convenient and effective antiviral therapies that improve patient compliance and outcomes.



One of the primary drivers of the Oral Antiviral market is the increasing prevalence of viral infections worldwide. The global burden of viral diseases such as influenza, hepatitis, and HIV has led to a greater demand for effective antiviral treatments. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical need for antiviral therapies, further driving market growth.



Technological advancements have significantly impacted the Oral Antiviral market, leading to the development of innovative and potent antiviral drugs. Advances in drug discovery, formulation technologies, and delivery systems have resulted in oral antivirals that offer improved efficacy, safety, and patient adherence. These advancements are crucial for addressing the evolving challenges of viral infections and improving treatment outcomes.



The growing focus on pandemic preparedness and the need for effective treatments for emerging viral diseases have also played a crucial role in the market's expansion. Governments and healthcare organizations are investing in antiviral research and development to enhance their readiness for future pandemics and improve public health outcomes.



Sustainability trends are influencing the Oral Antiviral market as well. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on developing environmentally friendly production processes and sustainable packaging solutions. This shift is driven by regulatory pressures and a growing awareness of environmental sustainability within the healthcare industry.



Segment Insights



By application, the hepatitis segment holds the largest market share, accounting for approximately 40% of the global Oral Antiviral market in 2023. Hepatitis B and C infections are prevalent worldwide, driving the demand for effective oral antiviral treatments in this segment.



Geographical Insights



Americas represent the largest market for Oral Antivirals in value terms, driven by the high prevalence of viral infections, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in antiviral research and development. The United States, in particular, is a key market due to its strong focus on healthcare innovation and extensive use of antiviral therapies.



In the Americas, the market is further bolstered by favorable reimbursement policies, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a strong focus on pandemic preparedness. The presence of well-established healthcare facilities and a high level of awareness about viral diseases contribute to the market's dominance in this region.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to the increasing prevalence of viral infections, growing healthcare expenditure, and rising investments in antiviral drug development. Countries like China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of this growth, with expanding healthcare infrastructure and a growing focus on improving public health.

