Bradley Joins Chicago Public Schools Direct Admissions Initiative to Expand College Access

Peoria, IL, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bradley University is excited to announce its participation in the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) Direct Admissions initiative, furthering its commitment to providing greater access to higher education. This initiative gives CPS students early notification of their admissibility to Bradley and a select list of partner universities, providing clarity and confidence during the college exploration process.

The CPS Direct Admissions initiative allows students to receive early confirmation of their eligibility for admission at the start of their senior year. While students will still need to complete the formal application process, this early notification removes uncertainty, assuring students of their place in higher education. The initiative is designed to empower CPS students by letting them know from the outset that they are "college material."

Bradley's Vice President for Enrollment Management, Marketing, and Communications, Dr. Angie Cooksy, emphasized the importance of this program in creating pathways to education for more students.

"Bradley has always been committed to making higher education more accessible," said Dr. Cooksy. "By participating in the Direct Admissions initiative, we’re able to reach students early in their journey and provide them with the confidence they need to explore all that Bradley has to offer."

Students who visit Bradley before November 22, 2024 will earn a $4,000 grant when they enroll. For more information about applying to Bradley University or visiting campus, please visit bradley.edu/admissions or call (309) 677-1000.