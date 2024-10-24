Trends and Opportunities in Europe's POS Terminals Market, 2024-2029 - Regional Security Regulations, Like PSD2, Drive Demand for New and Retrofit POS Terminals in In-Store Payments

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe POS Terminal - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe POS Terminal Market size is estimated at USD 20.94 million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 38.23 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period (2024-2029).



The European POS terminal market has evolved significantly due to the shifts in technology offered, which allowed the business to raise the ROI and improve the ease of access. POS terminals in Europe are deployed to help companies across industries to facilitate the increasing number of transactions.



Key Highlights in Europe's POS Terminals Market

A significant rise in the demand for contactless and mobile POS terminals, along with a low total cost of ownership compared to other channels of payments, is expected to drive market growth in Europe.

In the current market scenario, POS terminal systems have evolved from transaction-oriented devices to systems that support and integrate into businesses' CRM and other financial solutions. This instance allowed companies to leverage captured transactional data through POS terminals to business intelligence.

Moreover, the efforts by the European Commission to simplify merchant payment acceptance facilities are also triggering the market's growth. By next year, as part of the retail payments strategy, the European Commission has an action plan to support the modernization and simplification of EU merchants' payment acceptance facilities. This support could be achieved by guidance and by raising awareness amongst retailers.

Introducing regional and country-level security regulations also creates a need for new or retrofits of POS terminals. For instance, the PSD2 rule has created several requirements reinforcing in-store and in-person payments.

However, due to less awareness of the benefits of using contactless payments, consumers do not have proper knowledge regarding transactions through mobile devices, which results in difficulty in using mobile wallets or related apps to send and receive money. This can hamper the market's growth across the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic also created a demand for contactless payments, increasing the need for POS terminals with NFC, RFID, and other technologies accepting payments from contactless chip cards or digital interface cards.

Europe POS Terminal Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Contactless Payments Driving the Market

With the advent of NFC, the market is seeing rapid adoption of contactless payment methods like "tap-to-pay." Users are becoming more prevalent at a fast rate. For instance, most of the new POS terminals are outfitted with NFC as an option to support contactless payments, along with alternatives, according to the study data provided by Postbank.

The growing desire for contactless and cashless payments has also fueled market growth. The rise in digitalization, the use of e-payment platforms, and the rising regulatory intervention on secure payments due to multiple financial fraud cases have led to the growth of the payment terminal market in the region.

According to the European Central Bank (ECB), the number of contactless card payments in Europe in the first half of 2023 increased by 24.3% to 20.9 billion compared to the same period in 2022, with total value rising by 25.9% to USD 0.54 trillion.

In the previous year, Worldline signed a partnership to smartly manage expense policies on corporate cards. The partnership will combine Worldline's pan-European card issuing processing platform and its manager, who has expertise in business expense management.

To accept payments, businesses and services nationwide quickly integrate and embrace various mobile payment systems, including PayPal, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay. This tendency is anticipated to persist over time due to the enormous changes in lifestyles, daily commerce, and the quick rise of internet shopping.

Retail Sector Expected to Witness Significant Growth

Traditional and new formats of retail establishments have increased in number across Europe. Urbanization, increased disposable incomes, and evolving consumer lifestyles are some causes of this growth. The demand for POS terminals to enable seamless transactions and improve the shopping experience has increased as more retail firms open for business.

The European retail sector has seen tremendous digital change as companies have embraced advanced tools to improve workflow and consumer experience. This shift incorporates omnichannel retailing, mobile payments, contactless payments, cloud-based POS systems, and mobile payments. These improvements call for advanced POS terminals to handle a variety of payment methods and offer real-time analytics.

The emergence of omnichannel retail techniques and e-commerce have changed the retail environment. Nowadays, customers need a seamless shopping experience across all channels, including online and physical stores. Retailers need integrated POS solutions to manage inventory, track consumer data, and enable unified payments across several channels to meet these expectations.

According to the European Central Bank (ECB), retail payment systems in Europe cover payments made by individuals and businesses with low value and high volume. Thirty retail payment systems within the Euro area processed around 29.8 billion transactions in the first half of 2023. The three largest systems (STEP2-T, CORE in France, and RPS in Germany) processed 62% of the volume and 71% of the value of all transactions processed by Euro area retail payment systems in the first half of 2023.

Retailers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of data-driven insights for enhancing daily operations, streamlining inventory control, and customizing consumer experiences. With sophisticated analytics capabilities, POS terminals give businesses valid data on inventory trends, consumer behavior, and sales patterns. Retailers can increase operational effectiveness, increase sales, and make data-backed decisions based on these insights.

Europe POS Terminal Industry Overview



The European POS Terminal market is fragmented and primarily comprises multiple domestic and international players in a highly competitive environment. Major players in the market include Ingenico Group (Worldline), NEC Corporation, NCR Corporation, Izettle UK (PayPal), and Verifone Inc. Technological advancements in the market are also bringing considerable competitive advantage to the companies, and the market is also witnessing multiple partnerships.

June 2023: A new point-of-sale (POS) system from Payabl, an established FinTech company known for its payment solutions, was presented with a focus on supporting the expansion of European retailers. The POS solution was created to react to the expanding omnichannel shopping trend.

March 2023: SSP, a food and beverage outlet operator in travel locations worldwide, selected Worldline's payment solution integrated with Oracle MICROS Simphony POS, a comprehensive software and hardware solution, as their payment system for Germany. The solution enables consumers to pay with all major payment brands and currencies. It caters to international travelers' needs and will be rolled out in the DACH region, starting with deploying POS terminals in Germany.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumption and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the POS System Market



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Low Total Cost of Ownership Compared to Other Channels of Payments

5.1.2 Significant Rise in the Demand for Contactless and Mobile POS Terminals

5.2 Market Challenges

5.2.1 Security Concerns Due to the Usage of Critical Information



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Fixed Point-of-Sale Systems

6.1.2 Mobile/Portable Point-of-Sale Systems

6.2 By End-user Industry

6.2.1 Retail

6.2.2 Entertainment

6.2.3 Healthcare

6.2.4 Hospitality

6.2.5 Other End-user Industry

6.3 By Country

6.3.1 Italy

6.3.2 United Kingdom

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Spain

6.3.5 Germany

6.3.6 Netherlands

6.3.7 Portugal

6.3.8 Poland

6.3.9 Greece

6.3.10 Hungary

6.3.11 Czech Republic

6.3.12 Romania

6.3.13 Ukraine

6.3.14 Slovakia

6.3.15 Rest of Europe (Croatia and Slovenia)



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Ingenico Group (Worldline)

7.1.2 NEC Corporation

7.1.3 NCR Corporation

7.1.4 Izettle UK (PayPal)

7.1.5 Verifone Inc

7.1.6 Sumup Inc.

7.1.7 PAX Technology Ltd.

7.1.8 Sharp Electronics

7.1.9 myPOS World Ltd.

7.1.10 Asseco South Eastern Europe SA

7.1.11 Concardis GmbH (Nets Group)

7.1.12 Vectron System AG

7.1.13 POSBank Co. Ltd.

7.1.14 Aures Technologies SA



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

