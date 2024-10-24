United States Poised for Significant Growth in Video Surveillance Market by 2032, Driven by Technological Innovations and Security Needs

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Video Surveillance Market Report Forecast by Component, System Type, Application, States and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





In light of recent advancements and heightened security requirements, the video surveillance market in the United States is projected to expand considerably. Currently valued at US$ 18.57 billion in 2023, the market is expected to reach US$ 50.54 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.77% from 2024 to 2032. This expansion is primarily driven by evolving government standards, innovations in high-definition camera technology, and the robust integration of cloud-based storage and analytics capabilities that are enhancing system functionalities and reducing costs.

Surveillance Industry Dynamics



The US video surveillance sector has seen a surge in demand across both public facilities and private sector enterprises. This rise can be attributed to the essential need for heightened security measures, as well as the development of smart city initiatives which necessitate comprehensive surveillance systems. The increasing emphasis on security, underscored by the threat of terrorism and criminal activity, compels the adoption of advanced surveillance technologies capable of real-time response and accurate recording.

Technological Advances Fuelling Market Growth



Technological advancements have been at the forefront of market growth, with AI, IoT, and high-definition camera technologies revolutionizing surveillance capabilities. The integration of IoT has facilitated the creation of more connected and intelligent surveillance systems, while cloud computing has offered scalable and accessible data storage solutions. These developments have strengthened the market and catalyzed widespread adoption across various sectors, including transportation, healthcare, and retail.

Florida Market Outlook



Florida's video surveillance market is experiencing robust growth due to the state’s burgeoning urbanization and smart city efforts. Technological advances, such as AI and cloud storage, in conjunction with Florida’s infrastructure improvements and business-friendly initiatives, have intensified demand for advanced surveillance solutions within the state.

Key Industry Players



Several leading entities are spearheading innovation within the United States video surveillance market. Among them are Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., TKH GROUP N.V., Motorola Solutions, Inc., and Verint Systems Inc. These companies play a pivotal role in the market’s development through new product launches and resilient strategies to cater to evolving security needs.

Conclusion



The United States video surveillance sector is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, bolstered by a combination of technological innovations, heightened security awareness, and the increasing adoption of IoT and cloud computing. This growth trajectory reflects a comprehensive emphasis on safety and efficiency across various applications and industries throughout the nation.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $50.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered United States



