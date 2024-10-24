Inozyme Pharma Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1 SEAPORT 1 Trial of INZ-701

- INZ-701 was well-tolerated and significantly increased plasma pyrophosphate (PPi) levels in patients with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) undergoing hemodialysis; low PPi levels are associated with calciphylaxis, a rare, life-threatening complication of ESKD -

- Company plans to initiate a registrational trial in calciphylaxis in 2025 subject to regulatory alignment and sufficient funding -

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) (“the Company” or “Inozyme”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for rare diseases that affect bone health and blood vessel function, today announced positive interim data from its ongoing Phase 1 SEAPORT 1 trial of INZ-701 in patients with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) undergoing hemodialysis (NCT06283589). These data will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology’s (ASN) Kidney Week 2024, which is being held October 24-27, 2024, in San Diego.

“The interim data from the SEAPORT 1 trial demonstrate that INZ-701 significantly raised PPi levels in patients with end-stage kidney disease and was well-tolerated in this high-risk population,” said Douglas A. Treco, Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of Inozyme Pharma. “Low PPi levels are linked to the development of calciphylaxis, a rare and life-threatening complication of end-stage kidney disease, as well as the associated morbidity and mortality. Pending alignment with regulatory authorities and sufficient funding, these encouraging results provide a strong foundation for advancing INZ-701 into a registrational trial in calciphylaxis.”

"Calciphylaxis represents one of the most challenging complications of end-stage kidney disease, with profound impacts on patient quality of life and survival. The interim results from the SEAPORT 1 trial are encouraging, showing that INZ-701 elevated PPi levels in patients with end-stage kidney disease. PPi levels are critically deficient in patients with calciphylaxis and by addressing this underlying deficiency, INZ-701 has the potential to modify the course of this disease and offer hope where no approved therapies currently exist,” added Sagar Nigwekar, MD, MMSc, Co-Director, Kidney Research Center, Massachusetts General Hospital.

Key Findings from the Interim Analysis of SEAPORT 1

The open-label trial investigated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of INZ-701 in adults with ESKD and low PPi levels undergoing hemodialysis. On average, ESKD patients have lower PPi levels compared with healthy individuals, and those with calciphylaxis have even lower plasma PPi levels. The trial screened hemodialysis patients for PPi levels and identified the population with significantly reduced levels (<700nM) for enrollment. INZ-701 is an ENPP1-Fc fusion enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) designed to increase both PPi and adenosine. Patients (n=11) received weekly subcutaneous doses of 1.8 mg/kg of INZ-701 over a four-week dosing period; PD data from eight patients who completed the trial will be included in the ASN Kidney Week 2024 presentation.

The interim data to be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2024 demonstrated the following:

PPi Levels: INZ-701 significantly increased PPi levels in ESKD patients receiving hemodialysis, with levels rising into the normal range by week 3 of the trial’s four-week dosing schedule. The largest changes occurred in patients with the lowest baseline PPi levels.



Timepoint Mean PPi (nM) ± SEM

(n=8) Baseline-Day 3 pre-dose* 619±74 Day 10 pre-dose 931±255 Day 17 pre-dose 1498±224 Day 24 pre-dose 1551±270

*Baseline consists of three timepoints collected prior to the initiation of dosing

The Company’s study of healthy subjects (n=10) showed PPi levels between 1002nM and 2169nM.



Mineral Metabolism: INZ-701 led to reductions in biomarkers of mineral metabolism, including serum phosphate (Pi) and fibroblast growth factor-23 (FGF-23), which are implicated in the pathogenesis of vascular calcification in ESKD. These findings suggest INZ-701 may mitigate the risk of pathologic calcification in these patients.

INZ-701 led to reductions in biomarkers of mineral metabolism, including serum phosphate (Pi) and fibroblast growth factor-23 (FGF-23), which are implicated in the pathogenesis of vascular calcification in ESKD. These findings suggest INZ-701 may mitigate the risk of pathologic calcification in these patients. Safety: INZ-701 was generally well-tolerated and exhibited a favorable safety profile, with no drug-related treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) reported in the 11 patients who completed the four-week treatment period. All observed TEAEs were mild to moderate in severity except for one case of hyperkalemia requiring urgent dialysis.

INZ-701 was generally well-tolerated and exhibited a favorable safety profile, with no drug-related treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) reported in the 11 patients who completed the four-week treatment period. All observed TEAEs were mild to moderate in severity except for one case of hyperkalemia requiring urgent dialysis. Pharmacokinetics: Consistent drug exposure to INZ-701 was observed with 1.8 mg/kg weekly dosing and PK profiles were consistent with the Company’s prior studies in non-hemodialysis patients. We believe these results suggest consistent drug PK profiles can be maintained in dialysis patients, providing further confidence in dose selection for future trials.

Consistent drug exposure to INZ-701 was observed with 1.8 mg/kg weekly dosing and PK profiles were consistent with the Company’s prior studies in non-hemodialysis patients. We believe these results suggest consistent drug PK profiles can be maintained in dialysis patients, providing further confidence in dose selection for future trials. Anti-Drug Antibodies (ADAs): Low titers of ADAs were detected in three out of 11 patients at the end-of-study timepoint, approximately 30 days after the last dose. Two of these patients became ADA-negative by Day 60 after the last dose. The presence of ADAs was not associated with any adverse events.

Additional follow-up data, including characterization of genetic markers associated with PPi and adenosine metabolism and PK/PD analyses, will be presented at a future medical conference. Based on these results, the Company plans to initiate a registrational trial of INZ-701 in patients with calciphylaxis in 2025, subject to regulatory alignment and sufficient funding.

About Calciphylaxis and the PPi-Adenosine Pathway

Calciphylaxis (also known as calcific uremic arteriolopathy, or CUA) is a rare disorder with a high mortality rate that predominantly affects patients with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The disease is associated with low levels of inorganic pyrophosphate (PPi) and is characterized by pathologic mineralization (i.e., calcification) and intimal proliferation (the overgrowth of smooth muscle cells inside blood vessels) of the vasculature in the skin and fatty tissue. This leads to poor blood flow, blood clots, painful skin ulcers, serious infections, and often death, with a reported one-year survival rate of approximately 50%. Currently, there are no approved therapies for calciphylaxis. The estimated incidence of calciphylaxis is approximately 3.5 per 1,000 patients with ESKD with approximately 5,000 new patients presenting annually across major addressable markets.

The PPi-Adenosine Pathway plays a critical role in regulating both pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation. The ENPP1 enzyme generates PPi, a potent inhibitor of pathologic mineralization, by hydrolyzing extracellular adenosine triphosphate. Additionally, adenosine, produced by the CD73 enzyme regulates intimal proliferation, preventing the abnormal growth of smooth muscle cells within blood vessels, which can contribute to vascular occlusion. Recent genetic research has shown that polymorphisms in the ENPP1 or CD73 genes have been linked to an increased risk of arterial calcification in ESKD patients and/or calciphylaxis, further substantiating the role of the PPi-Adenosine Pathway in this condition.

INZ-701 is designed to restore PPi levels and increase adenosine production, addressing both key elements of the PPi-Adenosine Pathway. By normalizing these processes, INZ-701 has the potential to prevent the progression of calciphylaxis, which could offer a promising therapeutic solution for this high-risk and underserved patient population.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics for rare diseases that affect bone health and blood vessel function. We are experts in the PPi-Adenosine Pathway, where the ENPP1 enzyme generates inorganic pyrophosphate (PPi), which regulates mineralization, and adenosine, which controls intimal proliferation (the overgrowth of smooth muscle cells inside blood vessels). Disruptions in this pathway impact the levels of these molecules, leading to severe musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and neurological conditions, including ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency, calciphylaxis, and ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL).

Our lead candidate, INZ-701, is an ENPP1 Fc fusion protein enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) designed to increase PPi and adenosine, enabling the potential treatment of multiple diseases caused by deficiencies in these molecules. It is currently in clinical development for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency, and calciphylaxis. By targeting the PPi-Adenosine Pathway, INZ-701 aims to correct pathological mineralization and intimal proliferation, addressing the significant morbidity and mortality in these devastating diseases.

