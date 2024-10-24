FinWise Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

- Net Income of $3.5 Million -

- Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.25 -

- Loan Originations Increase to $1.4 Billion -

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Loan originations increased to $1.4 billion, compared to $1.2 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $1.1 billion for the third quarter of the prior year
  • Net interest income was $14.8 million, compared to $14.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $14.4 million for the third quarter of the prior year
  • Net income was $3.5 million, compared to $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $4.8 million for the third quarter of the prior year
  • Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.25 for the quarter, compared to $0.24 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $0.37 for the third quarter of the prior year
  • Efficiency ratio1 was 67.5%, compared to 66.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 50.4% for the third quarter of the prior year
  • Annualized return on average equity was 8.3%, compared to 7.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 12.8% for the third quarter of the prior year
  • The recorded balances of nonperforming loans were $30.6 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $27.9 million as of June 30, 2024, and $10.7 million as of September 30, 2023. The balance of nonperforming loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) was $17.8 million, $16.0 million, and $4.7 million as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively

1 See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.

“Our results during the third quarter reflect the resiliency of our existing business as well as the actions we’ve taken to enhance long-term growth,” said Kent Landvatter, CEO of FinWise. “We saw a notable step-up in loan originations and generated solid revenue coupled with a deceleration of our expense growth. Additionally, we continued to gain traction with new strategic programs, as we announced one new lending program in the quarter, which brings the total new lending programs to three so far this year. Overall, I am pleased with the operational performance of our company and I am excited about the outlook. We will remain laser focused on continuing to grow our business and will strive to continue to deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Selected Financial and Other Data

($ in thousands, except per share amounts and FTEs)As of and for the Three Months Ended
 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023
Amount of loans originated$1,448,251  $1,170,904  $1,061,327 
Net income$3,454  $3,180  $4,804 
Diluted EPS$0.25  $0.24  $0.37 
Return on average assets 2.1%  2.1%  3.7%
Return on average equity 8.3%  7.9%  12.8%
Yield on loans 14.16%  14.89%  17.40%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 4.85%  4.80%  4.34%
Net interest margin 9.70%  10.31%  11.77%
Efficiency ratio(1) 67.5%  66.3%  50.4%
Tangible book value per share(2)$12.90  $12.61  $12.04 
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(2) 24.9%  26.8%  27.1%
Leverage ratio (Bank under CBLR) 20.3%  20.8%  22.1%
Full-time equivalent (“FTEs”) 194   191   158 

(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. The Company believes this measure is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.
(2) Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity to total assets. The Company had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. The Company has not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee assets as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $14.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $14.6 million for the prior quarter and $14.4 million for the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to average balance increases in the loans held-for-sale and loans held for investment portfolios and was partially offset by yield decreases in both the loans held-for-sale and loans held for investment portfolios. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to increases in the average balances of the Company’s loans held-for-sale and loans held for investment portfolios and was partially offset by yield decreases on those same portfolios as well as increased rates and volumes on the certificate of deposit balances. Third quarter 2024 net interest income includes a $0.5 million one-time decrease for accrued interest not previously reversed at the time loans were deemed nonperforming.

Loan originations totaled $1.4 billion for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 billion for the prior quarter and $1.1 billion for the prior year period. Originations through the first three weeks of October 2024 are tracking at a pace modestly lower than third quarter 2024 originations, which included an expected seasonal increase from the Company’s student loan strategic program.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 9.70%, compared to 10.31% for the prior quarter and 11.77% for the prior year period. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter is primarily attributable to the Company’s strategy to reduce the average credit risk in the loan portfolio by increasing its investment in higher quality but lower yielding loans and the previously described one-time decrease in net interest income. The net interest margin decrease from the prior year period resulted primarily from the Company’s strategy to reduce average credit risk in the portfolio combined with the increased cost of funds as the Bank competed in the national market for funds to support the asset growth.

Provision for Credit Losses
The Company’s provision for credit losses was $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.4 million for the prior quarter and $3.1 million for the prior year period. The provision for credit losses decreased when compared to the prior quarter due primarily to the Company’s periodic assessment of the qualitative factors resulting in the removal of the qualitative factor related to COVID, partially offset by an increase in other qualitative factors and slightly higher charge-offs. The decrease from the prior year period was primarily related to qualitative factors which had been adjusted upward in the third quarter of 2023 due to an increase in special mention, non-accrual and nonperforming assets primarily related to the SBA portfolio.

Non-interest Income

 Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023
Non-interest income     
Strategic Program fees$4,862  $4,035  $3,945 
Gain on sale of loans 393   356   357 
SBA loan servicing fees and servicing asset amortization 87   204   (138)
Change in fair value on investment in BFG (100)  (200)  (500)
Other miscellaneous income 812   771   1,228 
Total non-interest income$6,054  $5,166  $4,892 

The increase in non-interest income from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in originations related to the Company’s Strategic Programs. The increase in non-interest income from the prior year period was primarily due to increased fees associated with originations of Strategic Program loans, partially offset by a decrease in other miscellaneous income related to a gain on the resolution of a forbearance agreement in the Company’s SBA lending program recognized in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest Expense

 Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023
Non-interest expense     
Salaries and employee benefits$9,659 $8,609 $6,416
Professional services 1,331  1,282  750
Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,046  1,121  958
Other operating expenses 2,013  2,206  1,609
Total non-interest expense$14,048 $13,218 $9,733

The increase in non-interest expense from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, including a catch-up in bonus accrual expense of $0.4 million to reflect updated performance award estimates, a full quarter of amortization of the second quarter deferred compensation awards, and a full quarter of compensation and benefits for employees hired during the second quarter. The increase in non-interest expense from the prior year period was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits due mainly to increasing headcount and increases in professional services and other operating expenses driven by increased spending to support the growth in the Company’s business infrastructure.
Reflecting the expenses incurred to develop the Company’s business infrastructure, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 67.5% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 66.3% for the prior quarter and 50.4% for the prior year period. As a result of the infrastructure build, the Company anticipates the efficiency ratio will remain elevated until the Company begins to realize the revenues associated with the new programs being developed.

Tax Rate
The Company’s effective tax rate was 25.1% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 23.9% for the prior quarter and 26.1% for the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter was due primarily to more favorable resolution of historical state tax matters during the second quarter of 2024. The decrease from the prior year period was primarily due to a reduction in permanent differences impacting income tax expense.

Net Income
Net income was $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter and $4.8 million for the prior year period. The changes in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the prior quarter and prior year period are the result of the factors discussed above.

Balance Sheet
The Company’s total assets were $683.0 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase from $617.8 million as of June 30, 2024 and $555.1 million as of September 30, 2023. The increase in total assets from June 30, 2024 was primarily due to an increase of $30.5 million in investment securities available-for-sale and continued growth in the Company’s loans held for investment, net, and loans held-for-sale portfolios of $19.6 million and $17.5 million, respectively. The increase in total assets compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in the Company’s loans held for investment, net, and loans held-for-sale portfolios of $93.9 million and $38.3 million, respectively, as well as an increase in investment securities available-for-sale of $30.5 million, partially offset by a decrease of $48.3 million in interest-bearing cash deposits.

The following table shows the gross loans held for investment balances as of the dates indicated:

 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023
($ in thousands)Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans
SBA$251,439 57.9% $249,281 60.2% $219,305 64.9%
Commercial leases 64,277 14.8%  56,529 13.7%  31,466 9.3%
Commercial, non-real estate 3,025 0.7%  1,999 0.5%  2,578 0.8%
Residential real estate 41,391 9.5%  42,317 10.2%  34,891 10.3%
Strategic Program loans 19,409 4.5%  17,861 4.3%  20,040 5.9%
Commercial real estate:           
Owner occupied 32,480 7.5%  28,340 6.8%  17,092 5.1%
Non-owner occupied 2,736 0.7%  2,134 0.5%  4,588 1.4%
Consumer 19,206 4.4%  15,880 3.8%  7,675 2.3%
Total period end loans$433,963 100.0% $414,341 100.0% $337,635 100.0%

Note: SBA loans as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 include $156.3 million, $147.8 million and $112.5 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA. The held for investment balance on Strategic Program loans with annual interest rates below 36% as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 was $3.2 million, $2.6 million and $4.4 million, respectively.

Total gross loans held for investment as of September 30, 2024 were $434.0 million, an increase from $414.3 million and $337.6 million as of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The increase compared to June 30, 2024 was primarily due to increases in the commercial leases, owner occupied commercial real estate, consumer and SBA loan portfolios. The increase compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in the commercial leases, SBA, commercial real estate owner occupied, and consumer loan portfolios.

The following table shows the Company’s deposit composition as of the dates indicated:

 As of
9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023
($ in thousands)Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$142,785 29.2% $107,083 24.9% $94,268 24.4%
Interest-bearing deposits:           
Demand 58,984 12.1%  48,319 11.3%  87,753 22.7%
Savings 9,592 1.9%  9,746 2.3%  8,738 2.3%
Money market 15,027 3.1%  9,788 2.3%  15,450 3.9%
Time certificates of deposit 262,271 53.7%  254,259 59.2%  180,544 46.7%
Total period end deposits$488,659 100.0% $429,195 100.0% $386,753 100.0%

The increase in total deposits from June 30, 2024 was driven primarily by increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits and brokered time certificates of deposits. The increase in total deposits from September 30, 2023 was driven primarily by an increase in brokered time certificate of deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. As of September 30, 2024, 35.4% of deposits at the Bank were uninsured, compared to 31.3% as of June 30, 2024, and 31.7% as of September 30, 2023. Uninsured deposits at the Bank as of September 30, 2024 includes 8.5% of total deposits contractually required to be maintained at the Bank pursuant to the Company’s Strategic Program agreements and an additional 9.4% of total deposits associated with the parent holding company or the Bank.

Total shareholders’ equity as of September 30, 2024 increased $4.6 million to $170.4 million from $165.8 million at June 30, 2024. Compared to September 30, 2023, total shareholders’ equity increased by $20.0 million from $150.4 million. The increase from June 30, 2024 was primarily due to the Company’s net income. The increase from September 30, 2023 was primarily due to the Company’s net income as well as the additional capital issued in exchange for the Company’s increased ownership in BFG, partially offset by the repurchase of common stock under the Company’s share repurchase program.

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios
The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated as determined under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation:

 As of  
Capital Ratios9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023 Well-Capitalized Requirement
Leverage ratio20.3% 20.8% 22.1% 9.0%

The leverage ratio decrease from the prior quarter resulted primarily from assets growing at a faster pace than earnings generated by operations. The leverage ratio decrease from the prior year period resulted primarily from the growth in the loan portfolio. The Bank’s capital levels remain significantly above well-capitalized guidelines as of September 30, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program
Since the share repurchase program’s inception in March 2024 through September 30, 2024, the Company has repurchased a total of 44,608 shares for $0.5 million. There were no shares repurchased during the third quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality
The recorded balances of nonperforming loans were $30.6 million, or 7.1% of total loans held for investment, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $27.9 million, or 6.5% of total loans held for investment, as of June 30, 2024 and $10.7 million, or 3.2% of total loans held for investment, as of September 30, 2023. The balances of nonperforming loans guaranteed by the SBA were $17.8 million, $16.0 million, and $4.7 million as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The increase in nonperforming loans from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to two SBA 7(a) loans totaling $5.7 million classified as nonperforming during the third quarter of 2024 of which $4.4 million was guaranteed by the SBA. The increase in nonperforming loans from the prior year period was primarily attributable to loans in the SBA 7(a) loan portfolio being classified as non-accrual mainly due to the negative impact of elevated interest rates on the Company’s small business borrowers. The Company’s allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 2.9% as of September 30, 2024 compared to 3.2% as of June 30, 2024 and 3.8% as of September 30, 2023. The decrease in the ratio from the prior quarter and prior year periods was primarily due to the Company’s increased retention of most of the originated guaranteed portions in its SBA 7(a) loan program as well as removal of the qualitative factor related to COVID and its subsequent implications due to improving economic conditions.

The Company’s net charge-offs were $2.4 million, $1.9 million and $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. The increase from the prior quarter is primarily due to increased net charge-offs in the Strategic Program loans portfolio. The increase from the prior year period is primarily due to resolution of a large small business recovery that reduced net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2023.

The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for credit losses and asset quality ratios for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023
Allowance for credit losses:     
Beginning balance$13,127  $12,632  $12,321 
Provision for credit losses(1) 1,944   2,393   2,910 
Charge offs     
Residential real estate (27)      
Commercial real estate     
Owner occupied (103)     (31)
Non-owner occupied (221)      
Commercial and industrial (96)  (184)  (107)
Consumer (15)  (18)  (28)
Lease financing receivables (113)  (69)   
Strategic Program loans (2,360)  (1,962)  (2,748)
Recoveries     
Residential real estate 3   3   3 
Commercial real estate     
Owner occupied 219      389 
Commercial and industrial 2   15   18 
Consumer 4   1   2 
Lease financing receivables 8   7    
Strategic Program loans 289   309   257 
Ending Balance$12,661  $13,127  $12,986 
      
Asset Quality RatiosAs of and For the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, annualized ratios)9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023
Nonperforming loans(2)$30,648  $27,907  $10,703 
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 7.1%  6.5%  3.2%
Net charge offs to average loans held for investment 2.3%  1.9%  2.8%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 2.9%  3.2%  3.8%
Net charge offs$2,409  $1,898  $2,245 

(1) Excludes the provision for unfunded commitments.
(2) Nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023 include $17.8 million, $16.0 million, and $4.7 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA.

FINWISE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
($ in thousands; Unaudited)
 
 As of
 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023
ASSETS     
Cash and cash equivalents     
Cash and due from banks$7,705 $5,158 $379
Interest-bearing deposits 78,063  83,851  126,392
Total cash and cash equivalents 85,768  89,009  126,771
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 30,472    
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 13,270  13,942  15,840
Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost 349  349  476
Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 84,000  66,542  45,710
Loans held for investment, net 418,065  398,512  324,197
Premises and equipment, net 17,099  15,665  14,181
Accrued interest receivable 3,098  3,390  2,711
SBA servicing asset, net 3,261  3,689  4,398
Investment in Business Funding Group (“BFG”), at fair value 7,900  8,000  4,000
Operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets 3,735  3,913  4,481
Income tax receivable, net 3,317  2,103  1,134
Other assets 12,697  12,706  11,157
Total assets$683,031 $617,820 $555,056
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Liabilities     
Deposits     
Noninterest-bearing$142,785 $107,083 $94,268
Interest-bearing 345,874  322,112  292,485
Total deposits 488,659  429,195  386,753
Accrued interest payable 647  601  581
Deferred taxes, net 1,036  1,154  234
PPP Liquidity Facility 106  127  221
Operating lease liabilities 5,542  5,788  6,545
Other liabilities 16,671  15,159  10,320
Total liabilities 512,661  452,024  404,654
      
Shareholders’ equity     
Common stock 13  13  12
Additional paid-in-capital 56,214  55,441  50,703
Retained earnings 113,801  110,342  99,687
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 342    
Total shareholders’ equity 170,370  165,796  150,402
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$683,031 $617,820 $555,056


FINWISE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
($ in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023
Interest income     
Interest and fees on loans$17,590  $16,881  $15,555 
Interest on securities 298   97   88 
Other interest income 1,036   1,444   1,569 
Total interest income 18,924   18,422   17,212 
      
Interest expense     
Interest on deposits 4,161   3,807   2,801 
Total interest expense 4,161   3,807   2,801 
Net interest income 14,763   14,615   14,411 
      
Provision for credit losses 2,157   2,385   3,070 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,606   12,230   11,341 
      
Non-interest income     
Strategic Program fees 4,862   4,035   3,945 
Gain on sale of loans, net 393   356   357 
SBA loan servicing fees, net 87   204   (138)
Change in fair value on investment in BFG (100)  (200)  (500)
Other miscellaneous income 812   771   1,228 
Total non-interest income 6,054   5,166   4,892 
      
Non-interest expense     
Salaries and employee benefits 9,659   8,609   6,416 
Professional services 1,331   1,282   750 
Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,046   1,121   958 
Other operating expenses 2,013   2,206   1,609 
Total non-interest expense 14,049   13,218   9,733 
Income before income taxes 4,611   4,178   6,500 
      
Provision for income taxes 1,157   998   1,696 
Net income$3,454  $3,180  $4,804 
      
Earnings per share, basic$0.26  $0.25  $0.38 
Earnings per share, diluted$0.25  $0.24  $0.37 
      
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 12,658,557   12,627,800   12,387,392 
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 13,257,835   13,109,708   12,868,207 
Shares outstanding at end of period 13,211,160   13,143,560   12,493,565 


     

FINWISE BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES
($ in thousands; Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
Interest earning assets:                 
Interest-bearing deposits$78,967 $1,036 5.22% $105,563 $1,444 5.50% $116,179 $1,569 5.36%
Investment securities 33,615  298 3.53%  14,795  97 2.65%  14,958  88 2.34%
Strategic Program loans held-for-sale 70,123  4,913 27.87%  49,000  4,020 33.00%  38,410  3,823 39.49%
Loans held for investment 422,820  12,677 11.93%  400,930  12,861 12.90%  316,220  11,732 14.72%
Total interest earning assets 605,525  18,924 12.43%  570,288  18,422 12.99%  485,767  17,212 14.06%
Noninterest-earning assets 56,290      46,531      27,240    
Total assets$661,815     $616,819     $513,007    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Demand$55,562 $547 3.92% $47,900 $441 3.70% $48,303 $483 3.96%
Savings 9,538  18 0.76%  10,270  19 0.75%  9,079  17 0.74%
Money market accounts 13,590  127 3.72%  9,565  112 4.71%  15,140  142 3.73%
Certificates of deposit 262,537  3,469 5.26%  251,142  3,235 5.18%  183,273  2,159 4.67%
Total deposits 341,227  4,161 4.85%  318,877  3,807 4.80%  255,795  2,801 4.34%
Other borrowings 112   0.35%  142   0.35%  235   0.35%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 341,339  4,161 4.85%  319,019  3,807 4.80%  256,030  2,801 4.34%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 127,561      108,520      92,077    
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 25,536      27,700      16,299    
Shareholders’ equity 167,379      161,580      148,601    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$661,815     $616,819     $513,007    
Net interest income and interest rate spread  $14,763 7.58%   $14,615 8.19%   $14,411 9.72%
Net interest margin    9.70%     10.31%     11.77%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities    177.40%     178.76%     189.73%


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures
 
Efficiency ratioThree Months Ended
 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023
($ in thousands)     
Non-interest expense$14,048  $13,218  $9,733 
      
Net interest income 14,763   14,615   14,411 
Total non-interest income 6,054   5,166   4,892 
Adjusted operating revenue$20,817  $19,781  $19,303 
Efficiency ratio 67.5%  66.8%  50.4%