October 25, 2024

Signify reports third quarter sales of EUR 1.5 billion, operational profitability of 10.5% and a free cash flow of EUR 119 million

Third quarter 20241

Signify's installed base of connected light points increased to 139 million in Q3 24

On track for three Brighter Lives, Better World 2025 sustainability program commitments

Sales of EUR 1,537 million; nominal sales decline of -6.8% and CSG of -5.2%

LED-based sales represented 90% of total sales (Q3 23: 85%)

Adj. EBITA margin of 10.5% (Q3 23: 10.7%)

Net income of EUR 108 million (Q3 23: EUR 83 million)

Free cash flow of EUR 119 million (Q3 23: EUR 152 million)





Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company’s third quarter 2024 results.

Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify, comments:

"As anticipated, our comparable sales growth continues to improve sequentially. Our teams are effectively managing the accelerated decline of our Conventional business and continued slowness in the Chinese market, without which the decline would be limited to -1.3% for the third quarter.

In the Professional business, we saw a recovery in agricultural lighting and continued growth for connected, while our European distribution channel remained weak, particularly in Eastern and Southern Europe. Our Consumer business delivered comparable sales growth of 2.6% excluding China, reflecting the recovery of our business across all other regions. Our OEM business demonstrated two consecutive quarters of growth, driven by a stabilization of inventory levels at our customers.

Despite the shrinking contribution of the Conventional business to EBITA, we have maintained a resilient bottom-line as our cost reduction program delivers the expected benefits. Additionally, we delivered strong free cash flow for the quarter, resulting from our ongoing focus on cash conversion.

We are now very focused on our performance for the fourth quarter and confirm our guidance for an adjusted EBITA margin at the lower end of the 10.0-10.5% range and free cash flow generation of 6-7% of sales for 2024.

As we manage down our Conventional business, we are continuing to invest in connected and specialty lighting. These represent approximately 30% of our business and provide an attractive growth opportunities for our Professional, Consumer and OEM Businesses.

The progress we have driven in the past years uniquely positions us to continue to lead our industry as it enters each new phase of innovation. More than ever, the complementary drivers of innovation and sustainability sit at the heart of everything we do, driving growth opportunities that create long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Brighter Lives, Better World 2025

In the third quarter of the year, Signify continued to progress on its Brighter Lives, Better World 2025 sustainability program commitments that contribute to doubling its positive impact on environment and society.

Double the pace of the Paris Agreement

Signify is ahead of track to reduce emissions across the entire value chain by 40% against the 2019 baseline - double the pace required by the Paris Agreement. This is driven by Signify’s leadership in energy efficient and connected LED lighting solutions, which significantly reduce emissions during the use phase.

Double Circular revenues

Circular revenues increased to 36.7%, up 1.7% over last quarter and surpassing the 2025 target of 32%. The main contribution was from Professional serviceable luminaires in the Americas.

Double Brighter lives revenues

Brighter lives revenues at 31.1%, on track to reach the 2025 target of 32%. This includes a strong contribution from consumer products, mainly EyeComfort that support health and well-being.

Double the percentage of women in leadership

The percentage of women in leadership positions remained at 29.3%, behind the 2025 target of 34%. Signify continues its efforts to increase overall representation through focused hiring practices for diversity across all levels. Focus remains on building strong succession pipelines, and engagement actions to reduce attrition.

Outlook

Signify continues to expect an Adjusted EBITA margin at the lower end of the 10.0-10.5% range and free cash flow generation of 6-7% of sales.

Conference call and audio webcast

Eric Rondolat (CEO) and Zeljko Kosanovic (CFO) will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 9:00 a.m. CET to discuss the third quarter 2024 results.



The analyst presentation is available via this link

1 This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as comparable sales growth, EBITA, adjusted EBITA and free cash flow, and related ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, see appendix A, Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures, of this press release

