Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 30.09.2024

The net asset value (NAV) of EfTEN United Property Fund unit was 10.68 euros at the end of September, increasing by 0.2% over the month. If the fund's investment in the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS share is reflected on the basis of the NAV, the NAV of EfTEN United Property Fund would be 10.84 euros, increasing by 0.4% over the month.

In September, the fund earned a net profit of 64 thousand euros of what a loss of 38 thousand euros was earned from the investment in the shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS. In nine months of this year, the fund has earned a net profit of 534 thousand euros (-87 thousand euros at the same time last year).

In October, the fund's subsidiary related to the Uus-Järveküla development project renewed the bank's financing conditions for the completion of the second and third construction stages (a total of 47 semi-detached and terraced houses). According to the renewed loan agreement, the interest margin decreased by 180 basis points.

At the end of October, the fund received more than 140 thousand euros of income from the investment in the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5. The fund will distribute it to the investors on November 14.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/

