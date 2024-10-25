Press Release

October 25, 2024

Implementation of the share buyback programme

October 25, 2024

As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, Renault Group has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate to purchase a maximum number of 900,000 Renault shares, depending on market conditions, over a period running from October 25 up to and including October 31, 2024.

The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault's obligations in the context of the employee shareholding plan “Shareplan 2024”.

The description of the share buyback programme, as authorized by the Annual General Meeting of May 16, 2024, under the 19th resolution, is detailed on pages 508 of Renault Group's 2023 Universal Registration Document.

