Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 17 October 2024 to 23 October 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 11 726 shares during the period from 17 October 2024 to 23 October 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 700 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 October 2024 to 23 October 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 17 October 2024 1 600 3 481.00 3 490.00 3 478.00 55 696,0000 18 October 2024 1 200 3 510.00 3 520.00 3 500.00 42 120,0000 21 October 2024 5 400 3 473.00 3 526.00 3 420.00 187 542,0000 22 October 2024 1 286 3 429.00 3 430.00 3 420.00 44 096,9400 23 October 2024 2 240 3 446.00 3 464.00 3 430.00 77 190,4000 Total 11 726 406 645





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 17 October 2024 300 3 500.00 3 500.00 3 500.00 10 500,0000 18 October 2024 4 200 3 525.00 3 550.00 3 480.00 148 050,0000 21 October 2024 600 3 527.00 3 530.00 3 524.00 21 162,0000 22 October 2024 1 500 3 446.00 3 460.00 3 430.00 51 690,0000 23 October 2024 2 100 3 468.00 3 490.00 3 456.00 72 828,0000 Total 8 700 304 230

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 45 858 shares.

On 23 October 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 857 987 own shares, or 3.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

