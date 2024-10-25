Monumental Progress as Elite Team of Artists Hand Carve 2 million Pounds of Ice to Create the Region's Coolest Holiday Event at Moody Gardens Opening Nov. 23

Galveston, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galveston, TX – [October 24, 2024] – The Pole-to-Pole journey is emerging from the ice, as an intricately carved, life-sized polar bear and a precocious penguin set the stage at the entrance for visitors to enjoy when ICE LAND, the spectacular ice sculpture attraction opens at Moody Gardens, Galveston Island. These sculptures along with many other animals, a giant ice slide and detailed carvings on the Shiver’s Ice Bar are all coming to life with just one week into the project. It progresses by the hour as the countdown to the holiday season to the holiday season for one of the largest holiday events on the Gulf Coast is underway. This transformation into a festive wonderland with Holiday in the Gardens will feature 40 days of ICE LAND: Pole-to Pole and many other holiday activities for visitors to enjoy on Galveston Island Nov. 23 to Jan 1.

This season's ICELAND: Pole-to-Pole presents a towering ice sculpture attraction takes guests on a journey from the North to South poles. A team of master ice carvers from Harbin, China arrived mid-October to hand carve two million pounds to create an amazing presentation and immersive experience with a giant 3-lane ice slide being the centerpiece that will take guests on a glacial journey. Guests will encounter polar bears, penguins, humpback whales, snowy owls, walruses, and of course, reindeer ice sculptures – individually crafted by this world-renowned team of artists. This breathtaking spectacle is created inside an enormous, insulated tent structure chilled and maintained at nine degrees. Shiver’s Ice Bar also returns to ICE LAND this year as guests enjoy ultra-cool holiday spirits as they enter this bar made completely of ice in the form of an igloo this year to fit the Pole-to-Pole theme.

Moody Gardens uses over 600 tons of air conditioning to keep the ICE LAND tent and all two million pounds of ice at a chilly 9 degrees. The experience also includes Shivers Ice Bar, a quick stop on the tour where guests can stop in to purchase a festive adult beverage. The wonder of ICE LAND should be on everyone’s holiday bucket list this year!

Construction has begun! The ice carvers have arrived from China and are hard at work sculpting a beautiful artic wonderland. WATCH LIVE on the newest Moody Gardens Web Cam and see behind the scenes these amazing artists at work! https://www.moodygardens.com/media-center/icelandwebcam

Tickets are on sale now for ICE LAND: Rainforest Holiday and the eight other holiday attractions that will open on November 23rd. Guests can enjoy discounted two-for-one admission on our “Value Nights” from December 1 to 19, offer discounted admission to the Festival of Lights, and ICE LAND. The Holiday Pass provide the best bargain and includes access to ICE LAND, Festival of Lights, the Arctic Slide, train ride, ice rink, Aquarium Pyramid, and 3D and 4D theaters after 4 p.m.

As a non-profit, guests can appreciate that their ticket helps support the Moody Gardens mission to be an educational destination that uses nature to advance rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.

Tickets start at $21.00, with various discounted and bundled options available for those eager to partake in the holiday celebrations. For more information, ticket options, and hotel packages, visit www.moodygardens.org or call 409-744-4673.