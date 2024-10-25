RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-10-25
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|720
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.433 %
|Lowest yield
|0.430 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.437 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2024-10-25
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|888
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|18
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.366 %
|Lowest yield
|0.364 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.372 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00