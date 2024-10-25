RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-10-25
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln720
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids15 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.433 %
Lowest yield0.430 %
Highest accepted yield0.437 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2024-10-25
Loan3114
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln888
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids18 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.366 %
Lowest yield0.364 %
Highest accepted yield0.372 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00 



 