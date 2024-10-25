Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Report 2024-2030 with Analyst Recommendations - Expanding Clinical Trials for Novel RoA, Capitalizing on Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Drug Type, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market showcased growth at a CAGR of 4.98% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 648.99 Million in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 1.04 billion in 2030.

This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.



The global Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by several key factors. Among the most prominent drivers is the increasing incidence of asbestos-related diseases, particularly in regions with historical asbestos use. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), asbestos remains the primary cause of mesothelioma, underscoring the persistent risk in certain regions.



Innovative treatment options, such as immunotherapy and gene therapy, are also contributing to market expansion by offering improved outcomes and new hope for patients. These novel therapies are gaining traction, especially in developed regions, where advanced healthcare infrastructure supports the adoption of cutting-edge treatments. Rising awareness campaigns are helping improve early detection rates, further enhancing the effectiveness of these therapies.



Furthermore, the growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets is enabling greater access to advanced diagnostic and treatment options, fueling market growth.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market by Value ( USD Million).

The report analyses the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

The report presents the analysis of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market By Drug Type (Pemetrexed and Combination, Cisplatin, Carboplatin, Gemcitabine, Vinorelbine, Other Drug Types)

The report analyses the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral).

The report analyses the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail & Online Pharmacy).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Drug Type, By Route of Administration and By Distribution Channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Expanding Clinical Trials for Novel Route of Administration

Capitalizing on Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America

The companies analyzed in the report include

Bristol Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck & Co., Inc

Eli Lily & Co.

Pfizer

Novartis

Teva Pharmaceuticals

GSK plc

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

