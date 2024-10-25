Dublin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Material Handling Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American material handling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.16%, reaching a market size of US$33.061 billion in 2029 from US$25.706 billion in 2024.







The tools and mechanical systems used for retrieving, transporting, and delivering materials, among others, are generally categorized as material handling equipment. This equipment is primarily used in manufacturing and warehousing facilities. The activities in which these sets of equipment are used encompass assembly, storage, packaging, and transportation, among others.



The necessity of these sets of equipment in the aforesaid facilities arises from the fact that these types of machinery bring about a cost-effective and accurate means of transporting goods. Further, there is a substantial enhancement in production activity due to the swift movement of goods. Thus, the entire supply chain process is improved, resulting in an expeditious system wherein all the moving parts run with the highest degree of efficiency.



North America Material Handling Market Drivers:

Increasing focus on improving the domestic manufacturing industry in the government of the United States.

Making provisions for workplace environment safety is now one of the top priorities of manufacturing facilities, and it is featured alongside profit-making endeavors. Coupled with increasing industrial activities, North America's demand for the material handling market will witness healthy growth during the forecast period. Moreover, due to an increase in business activities and the requirement for communication, there has been a growing need to develop infrastructures that have mobilized government and private funds to facilitate such development. Realizing that there exists an opportunity, market players worldwide are pouring their resources into gaining entry into the North American market or expanding their sphere of existing operation within the same country.

North America Material Handling Market Geographical Outlook

The United States is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The United States' economy is the most advanced globally. The nation's manufacturing industry is heavily reliant on the country's economy, leading to high rates of production that, in turn, create high demand for AMH within the region. The automotive market is among the largest globally, thus attracting various car makers alongside other suppliers.

The North American Material Handling Market is segmented and analyzed as below:

By Equipment Type

Storage & handling equipment Mezzanines Racks Shelves, Bins & Drawers Stacking Frames Storage & handling equipment

Industrial trucks Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) Hand, platform & pallet trucks Order pickers Pallet jacks Side loaders Walkie stackers

Bulk material handling equipment Conveyor belts Elevators Reclaimers Stackers Others

Robotics

Automated Storage & Retrieval System (AS/RS) Unit-Load AS/RS Mini-Load AS/RS



By Application

Assembly

Storage

Packaging

Transportation

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Electronics

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Aviation

Others

By Geography

USA

Canada

Mexico

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $25.71 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $33.06 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered North America



