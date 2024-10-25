NAPC Defense (OTCPK: BLIS) to Demonstrate Corner Shot and Attend SWAT Round-Up 2024 as a Convention Exhibitor

LARGO, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc., (OTCPK: BLIS) (“NAPC” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will attend the 2024 SWAT Round-Up International Convention, in Orlando, Florida.

The Company will showcase its one-of-a-kind Corner Shot apparatus, the Scorpion apparatus, and its Extremis lightweight superior body armor, in booth number 103, where it will host attendees and visitors on October 29 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and October 31, from 9 a.m. to12 noon. NAPC will also highlight Corner Shot’s features and benefits in live fire and tactical skills demonstrations.





Kenny West, CEO of NAPC, commented, “SWAT Round-Up 2024 is the premier law enforcement event to display Corner Shot and present advanced tactics to a diverse audience of law enforcement and military personnel, from around the world, who share our mission. It’s a pivotal platform to squeeze nearly a year’s worth of firsthand demonstrations in a few days. We look forward to engaging with these dedicated industry professionals who value cutting-edge tools that enhance performance and save lives.”





The 2024 SWAT Round-Up International Convention is the fortieth anniversary of one of the largest and most influential security events of its kind.





About SWAT Round-Up 2024

More than just a training event or pulse-pounding competition, SWAT Round-Up is a sum that is greater than its parts. Ultimately it is an opportunity for operators across the globe to come together as one to learn from each other. The brotherhood you share with your teammates will extend to your fellow operators as you train, compete and cheer each other on. The relationships you form here will be based on your shared values of loyalty, bravery and dedication to saving lives and these bonds will last your lifetime.

The training and education program is a vital component of the SWAT Round-Up International experience. Training is conducted by nationally renowned instructors and will include numerous relevant courses for SWAT and ERTs. No other venue offers an equal gathering of distinguished experts.

Each of the five Round-Up competition events should be considered a training opportunity. These events are geared for simulation of real life scenarios and are intended to challenge the team as a unit. Optional events emphasize weapon expertise and physical fitness.

Others may attempt to emulate the SWAT Round-Up International experience, but there is no equal.

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (www.napcdefense.com) is an armament sales and production company, fully licensed in the United States, with exclusive rights to produce and sell CornerShot USA weapons systems in the U.S and Saudi Arabia, in addition to brokering arms and munitions throughout the world all with US State Department approval. Additional smaller weapons platforms, a series of ballistics protection technologies and related products are in development or being finalized for sale.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release and the statements of representatives of NAPC. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," “believes," "expects," "anticipates,” “estimates," "intends," "plans, “ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, NAPC's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Kenny West, CEO (754) 242-6272 Ext.713

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1a43db3-8408-4f1c-a454-8ae0df75133d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0c5e09b-04ba-45f1-9094-65d1cb457cb3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54487059-1251-4db5-805b-611783666989