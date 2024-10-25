Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces the Date of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: “DLNG”) (the “Partnership”), an owner and operator of liquefied natural gas carriers, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has scheduled the Partnership’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners (the “Meeting”) to be held on November 29, 2024 at 4:00 p.m., local time, at 97 Poseidonos Avenue and 2 Foivis Street, 166-74 Glyfada, Athens, Greece. The Board has fixed a record date of October 21, 2024 (the “Record Date”) for the determination of the Limited Partners entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

The Partnership’s Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement will be mailed on or about October 25, 2024 to Limited Partners of record as of the Record Date and will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) and available on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. The Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement and the Partnership’s 2023 Annual Report are also available on the Partnership’s website at www.dynagaspartners.com.

