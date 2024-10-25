Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Size to Reach USD 1,093.35 Million by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand Across Various Industries | S&S Insider

Austin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Analysis:

As per the S&S Insider Report,“The Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market was valued at USD 502 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,093.35 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.10% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

In recent years, the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market has seen substantial growth driven mainly by increasing demand in defense, industrial, and commercial sectors. Technological advancements, a greater emphasis on research and development, and a growing need for advanced imaging choices are the primary drivers behind this expansion. The exceptional capability of SWIR imaging to distinguish between similar objects in the visible spectrum enhances its applicability in various fields. The advancement in the industry is demonstrated by the C-RED SWIR camera range, featuring a worldwide shutter, high frame rates, and a remarkable 14-bit output. This ensures that pixel quality stays the same, even with increased frame rates, achieving a remarkable 602 Hz frame rate at maximum resolution (640 x 512 pixels). This enhancement enhances the detection of objects in SWIR lighting, making it beneficial for photographing outdoors in natural lighting such as starlight. Traditional quartz or halogen bulbs can also act as reliable SWIR light sources.

“Comprehensive Segment Analysis: Understanding Market Opportunities”

By Imaging Type:

Thermal imaging held a dominant position in 2023 with a 41% market share in the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market, attributed to its critical applications in defense and industrial sectors. This imaging type leverages the thermal radiation emitted by objects, providing superior detection and differentiation capabilities even in low-light or challenging environmental conditions. Thermal SWIR imaging is particularly valuable in surveillance, search and rescue operations, and industrial inspections, where precise temperature differentiation is crucial.

By Technology:

Cooled technology is the leading segment in the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market, recognized for its ability to enhance image quality by reducing thermal noise in imaging systems. Cooled SWIR sensors maintain lower operating temperatures, resulting in improved sensitivity and detection capabilities. This makes them particularly suitable for applications that require precise measurements and high-resolution images, such as defense, aerospace, and scientific research. The need for reliable and high-performance imaging solutions in these critical sectors drives the demand for cooled SWIR technology.

Key Market Segments:

"Regional Market Breakdown: Identifying Growth Hotspots and Emerging Trends"

In 2023, North America held a 36% market share in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) market, primarily because of key players and rising investments in research and development. Military users demand advanced imaging solutions for surveillance and reconnaissance purposes, leading to a need for SWIR technology, which is influenced by the defense industry. FLIR Systems and Teledyne Technologies are important companies in the SWIR market in this region, providing cutting-edge imaging solutions tailored for various uses.

During 2024-2032, the Asia Pacific region is becoming the quickest developing area due to rapid industrialization and rising investments in advanced imaging systems. Countries such as China and India are seeing an increase in the demand for SWIR applications in sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, and security. Opgal and Tasi Group are expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific region, capitalizing on the increasing demand for high-quality imaging solutions in various industries.

Recent Developments:

Date Company Development Sep-24 TriEye CMOS-based SWIR sensor, the TES200 Raven. This backlit monochrome global shutter sensor has 1236 x 960, 1.3 MPixel resolution and up to 180 fps frame rate. It operates in the 700 to 1650 nm wavelength range. Aug-24 Teledyne Technologies The initial camera in the Forge 1GigE SWIR line features a broad-range and highly sensitive Sony SenSWIR 1.3 MP IMX990 InGaAs sensor. Nov-23 Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation Declared the imminent launch of the IMX992 SWIR image sensor for industrial machinery, boasting the highest pixel count in the industry at 5.32 effective megapixels.

Future Trends:

The Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market is poised for continued growth driven by several emerging trends. One notable development is the increasing integration of AI and ML technologies in SWIR imaging systems, resulting in enhanced image processing and analysis capabilities. This incorporation will simplify the process of automatically recognizing and categorizing objects, significantly improving performance in various applications. Moreover, the growing demand for SWIR imaging in agriculture to monitor crops and evaluate their health will contribute to the market's expansion. Predictions suggest that the increasing availability of small and inexpensive SWIR cameras due to advancements in sensor technology will lead to greater utilization across multiple industries. With increasing recognition of the advantages of SWIR technology for improved imaging solutions, the market is projected to see ongoing growth in the coming years.

