Kurtis S. Plumer joins SEDA Expert’s Restructuring and Workouts Expert Witness Practice

New York, NY, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Kurtis S. Plumer joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Kurtis has extensive experience of financing and restructuring from both an investor and intermediary perspective”, said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Kurtis S. Plumer is a seasoned leveraged finance executive with over 30 years of experience in bankruptcy, restructuring and workouts. He has a deep expertise in managing investments across various asset classes, including leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, and structured products. His career spans roles in credit portfolio management, distressed investing and restructuring.

Mr. Plumer is currently an Adjunct Professor at Baylor University, where he teaches Investment Analysis, sharing his extensive industry knowledge with students. His most recent executive role was as Managing Director and Head of Restructuring and Workout at WhiteStar Asset Management, a credit-focused investment firm managing $14 billion in assets. There, Mr. Plumer was a key member of the Investment Committee, overseeing investment decisions and managing portfolios in sectors such as media, cable, building materials, retail, and consumer goods. He led a team of analysts in restructuring distressed assets and trading high-yield bonds and leveraged loans with over 20 counterparties.

Prior to WhiteStar, Mr. Plumer was Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Commerce Street Investment Management where he managed two private equity funds focused on bank-related structured products, built relationships with institutional investors, and worked with investment committees to approve new investments, developing new financial products to meet investor demands.

Earlier in his career, Kurtis was a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Highland Capital Management, where he managed a $3 billion portfolio including leveraged loans, distressed debt, and equities. He co-launched three multi-strategy credit hedge funds that grew to over $7 billion in assets, raised over $2 billion in investor capital, and participated in more than 75 restructuring and bankruptcy cases, establishing his expertise in distressed investing. He began his career at Banc of America and then at Lehman Brothers where he was a trader of distressed and high yield securities.

Mr. Plumer holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with majors in Economics and Finance from Baylor University, graduating magna cum laude. In addition to his academic achievements, Mr. Plumer has earned the right to use the CFA designation.

