Commercial Banking Market Review 2018-2023 & Forecast to 2033 by Product, Function & Application with Profiles of Key Players - JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Agriculture Bank of China & More

This Commercial Banking industry report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.







The commercial banking market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.35 trillion in 2023 to $3.84 trillion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to several factors such as the rise in global trade among countries, the increasing digitization of the banking sector, the growing threat of cyber-attacks and the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures, a heightened focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, and improved bank profitability. North America was the largest region in the commercial banking market in 2023.



The commercial banking market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.65 trillion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors such as increasing economic stability and integration into global markets, a growing need for business loans and financial services, rising interest rates, a heightened demand for financial services, and the expansion of internet banking.

Key trends in this period include technological advancements, such as the introduction of automated teller machines (ATMs), the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve customer service, ongoing technological innovation, collaborations with fintech companies, and the integration of cloud technology.



The growing demand for financial services is expected to drive the expansion of the commercial banking market. This increased demand is driven by factors such as economic growth, evolving consumer expectations, and changes in the regulatory environment. For example, in July 2024, YCharts, a US-based financial research platform, reported that US commercial banks' commercial and industrial loans grew from $2.493 trillion in January 2023 to $2.759 trillion in January 2024. This growth reflects the rising demand for financial services, which is fueling the commercial banking market's expansion.



Major players in the commercial banking sector are focusing on developing innovative fintech platforms to enhance their service offerings, boost operational efficiency, and deliver seamless digital banking experiences. For instance, in May 2024, FIS Global, a US-based financial services company, launched Atelio, a new fintech platform. Atelio provides advanced core banking, payments, and digital banking capabilities, allowing businesses to handle tasks such as deposit collection, money transfer, card issuance, invoicing, fraud prevention, cash flow forecasting, and customer behavior analysis.

The regions covered in the commercial banking market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the commercial banking market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

1) By Products: Syndicated Loans; Capital Market; Commercial Lending; Treasury Management; Project Finance; Other Products

2) By Function: Accepting Deposits; Advancing Loans; Credit Creation; Financing Foreign Trade; Agency Services; Other Functions

3) By Application: Construction; Transportation and Logistics; Healthcare; Media and Entertainment; Other Applications



Forecast Period 2024-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.84 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.65 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7%

