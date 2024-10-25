Spooktacular Convenience This Halloween: Media Tour Conducted in Conjunction with D S Simon Media Discussing How, from Last-Minute Candy to Décor and Costumes, Shipt Can Make Halloween Effortless

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s talk about Halloween. The quest for the perfect costume, the right décor, and an endless supply of candy. But as we know, Halloween shopping can get spooky quickly—think last-minute dashes to the store that can turn joy into fright. This is where Shipt steps in, transforming that shopping stress into convenience.

You’re hosting the perfect Halloween gathering, a table adorned with spooky décor, and just the right candy to keep those little monsters satisfied. Suddenly, you realize you’re out of candy. Panic sets in. But wait—what if you could summon everything you need with just a few taps on your phone?

From last-minute candy restocks to costumes, home decor, hosting essentials, and more, Shipt has your back this Halloween season with same-day delivery of seasonal must-haves from top retailers like Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Walgreens, beloved local grocery stores and more.

And Shipt is offering more than just convenience this Halloween. To make the season even sweeter, Shipt will be offering savings and promos on everything from candy to decor and costumes for the whole family.

Whether kids are dressing up as a favorite character, a good or wicked witch or channeling their inner popstar, Shipt can deliver any pre-packaged or DIY costumes for the whole family. Take $10 off of $35 or more for all your needs until October 31 with code HALLOWEEN.

A Shipt annual membership unlocks the ultimate personalized shopping experience with free same-day delivery on orders over $35, exclusive members-only benefits and deals, the ability to curate a list of preferred shoppers who “get” you, along with 24/7 support from our award-winning customer support team.

For more information, visit SHIPT.COM

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e117fd2b-420b-49d4-9336-ab148e27b5b1