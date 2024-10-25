Fundbox Selected as an Inc.com B2B Power Partner for Leadership in Embedded Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundbox , a leading embedded capital platform for SMBs, is excited to announce its selection as an Inc.com B2B Power Partner. This recognition underscores Fundbox's commitment to empowering the SMB economy by meeting the working capital needs of small businesses, primarily through embedded experiences in the tools they use every day. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting small businesses.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping small businesses. “This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small and midsize customers,” says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. “As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies’ products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders who were happy to attest to a vendor’s genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We’re happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth.”

Fundbox’s cross-platform data sharing and cutting-edge underwriting technology enable SMB platforms to offer capital to their customers within their workflows. “At Fundbox, we believe that working capital should be as accessible as the tools SMBs already rely on,” said Anchit Singh, Chief Business Officer at Fundbox. “Being recognized as a B2B Power Partner affirms our mission to empower the SMB economy through seamless access to credit through our partners’ platforms. We are honored to be selected as a trusted partner to SMBs.”

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Fundbox

Fundbox is the pioneer of embedded working capital solutions for SMBs, leading the charge in best-in-class embedded finance offerings since 2015. Fundbox empowers the small business economy by offering fast, simple access to working capital through the digital tools businesses already use. Fundbox has partnered with leading SMB platforms to help over 125,000 small businesses unlock growth with fast, simple access to over $5B of capital.

For press inquiries, please contact pr@fundbox.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.