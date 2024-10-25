GUTHRIE IS HONORED FOR DIGITAL EXCELLENCE AS A 2024 DIGITAL HEALTH MOST WIRED SURVEY RECIPIENT

Sayre, Pa., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has announced the results of the highly anticipated Digital Health Most Wired Survey for the 2024 data collection period. Guthrie is proud to announce our Level 9 achievement for both Acute and Ambulatory survey selections.

Among the almost 48,000 facilities represented, Guthrie distinguished itself by ranking above peers in critical categories such as analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement. The survey evaluates the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies across healthcare organizations, from early-stage adopters to industry leaders.

Guthrie continues to lead in health care innovation through The Guthrie Pulse Center, a cutting-edge virtual care hub that integrates advanced technology with a dedicated team of caregivers. This center ensures a patient-centered approach, adapting to the evolving landscape of health care delivery. As a cornerstone of Guthrie's commitment to excellence, The Pulse Center enhances care and access across the geographic region Guthrie serves.

"Achieving CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Level 9 is a testament to our commitment to harnessing the power of technology to drive innovation and transform patient care,” said Terri Couts, MHA, RN, Guthrie's Chief Digital Officer. “This recognition reflects our team's dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that improve clinical outcomes, enhance patient engagement, and create a seamless, connected care experience. It underscores our belief that embracing digital health is key to meeting the evolving needs of our communities and shaping the future of healthcare."

“We are proud to recognize your organization’s exceptional dedication to digital health excellence,” said CHIME President and CEO, Russ Branzell. “Your pioneering performance in the industry not only inspires other organizations by example, but also provides patients around the world with better care.”

About Guthrie:

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation's longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie. The organization's patient-centered approach revolves around a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s more than 9,000 caregivers are close to 1,000 highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. Situated across 10,000 square miles in northeastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, The Guthrie Clinic's comprehensive six hospital campuses also encompass an expansive network of outpatient facilities across 13 counties. Post-acute care includes acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, personal care home, home care and hospice services, completing the continuum of care. With a commitment to shaping the future of health care, the organization offers 10 residencies and five fellowships, serving as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in the field.

Visit us at www.Guthrie.org. Follow us at Twitter.com/GuthrieClinic, Facebook.com/TheGuthrieClinic, Linkedin.com/company/TheGuthrieClinic, and Instagram.com/TheGuthrieClinic.

About CHIME:

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 3,000 members in 58 countries plus two U.S. territories and over 190 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org.

