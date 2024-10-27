eXp Realty Announces Winners of Hackathon at eXpcon Miami

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly announced the winner of its inaugural eXpcon Hackathon, held today in Miami Beach, Florida. The event, which brought together industry innovators, developers and tech partners, challenged participants to create cutting-edge real estate solutions using OpenAI’s advanced technology.

Juan Carlos Barreneche, Alex Kutsishin, Greg Parker, Serge Zahniy and Andrii Omelkovets from Florida claimed the top prize with their groundbreaking project, a streamlined referral bidding platform designed to simplify and automate tracking. Their innovative solution would create a dynamic marketplace, enabling agents to easily submit and bid on referrals. This powerful and scalable tool would revolutionize the way agents handle referrals, making the process more efficient and impactful.

"This year’s Hackathon showcased an incredible amount of talent and innovation that will help drive the real estate industry forward," said Seth Siegler, Chief Innovation Officer at eXp Realty. "Our winners demonstrated an extraordinary ability to solve complex challenges in ways that can significantly enhance agent experiences and streamline processes across the real estate sector. We’re beyond excited to see how their solutions evolve and impact our industry."

Teams were given just six hours to ideate, develop, and present their projects using a specially prepared eXp API featuring simulated data and OpenAI’s enterprise ChatGPT platform. The event culminated in a presentation before a panel of expert judges, who evaluated the projects based on their creativity, technical execution, and potential impact on the real estate industry: Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, eXp World Holdings; Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty; Ariana Pareja, President and Co-Founder, Pareja Family Foundation; Shirin Alipanah, eXp Realty agent; Daniel Halpern, GTM, Sales Engineer at OpenAI; and Diane Techer, GTM, Customer Success at OpenAI.

In addition to celebrating the Hackathon champions, several standout projects were recognized for their unique contributions, showcasing the limitless potential of technology in shaping the future of real estate. Patricia Tavira Munoz and Jeffrey Batista from Florida secured second place, while Jay Storm and Ricardo Rivero from Florida claimed third, further highlighting the innovation and creativity driving the industry forward. The Crowd Choice winner was Florida’s Christian Vivas, Jorge Aparicio, Yaroslav, Petrashko and Gian Maria Troiani.

The top prize winners won a cash prize, as well as 5,000 Propy coin tokens.

The eXpcon Hackathon provided an energetic platform for developers and tech innovators to not only compete for prizes but also engage with industry leaders and contribute to shaping the future of real estate technology.

