DeFi project 1inch partners with the Bruce Lee Family Company

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1inch is happy to announce a long-term partnership with the Bruce Lee Family Company aimed at fostering adoption of DeFi and Web3 among mass audiences under the slogan “Take crypto seriousLee.”

Since the very launch, 1inch has been closely connected to the heritage of Bruce Lee, a legendary Hong Kong-American martial artist and actor widely believed to be one of the greatest martial artists of all time. The very name “1inch” comes from Bruce Lee’s iconic “one-inch punch,” and we have always valued his versatility, agility and innovativeness – qualities that have consistently guided us in the development of their products.

Now, time has come to make the association with Bruce Lee official, joining efforts with the Bruce Lee Family Company to help users access the best crypto rates with the most seamless user experience.

Under this partnership, 1inch and the Bruce Lee Family Company are running an ad campaign with the slogan “Take crypto seriousLee.” The campaign aims to shift the perception of crypto from being seen as unserious or purely speculative and to convey to mass audiences that it represents the financial system of the future.

Just like Bruce Lee helped popularize martial arts in his 1970s films, the partnership between 1inch and the Bruce Lee Family Company aims to popularize DeFi and Web3, explaining the benefits of the new finance system to potential new users.

“I’ve been inspired by Bruce Lee since childhood, ever since I first took up martial arts,” says Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder. “Our project was named after Bruce Lee’s iconic punch. And 1inch has always stuck to Bruce Lee’s values, including integrity, resilience and a serious approach to every endeavor he pursued.” “Now, partnering with the Bruce Lee Family Company feels like the natural next step, and I hope it will help spread Bruce Lee’s values alongside the benefits of Web3 to a wider audience,” he adds.“We’re excited to have worked with 1inch for the launch of the new marketing campaign featuring Bruce Lee. We all value the importance of innovation and speed, as well as fun and creativity,” says Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter. “It has been delightful bringing the ‘Take Crypto SeriousLee’ campaign to fruition and I look forward to our continued partnership.”

The 1inch/Bruce Lee Family Company partnership, which will feature a range of activities over coming months, kicks off with the release of the video. Users can check the official 1inch social media channels.

About 1inch

1inch is revolutionizing the world of decentralized finance by providing users with the one of the best crypto trading experiences. Beyond being the top platform for low-cost, efficient token swaps, 1inch offers a range of innovative tools, including a secure crypto wallet, a portfolio tracker for managing digital assets, a developer portal to build on its cutting-edge technology, and even a debit card for easy crypto spending. By continuously pushing the limits of innovation, 1inch is simplifying DeFi for everyone – whether one is a crypto whale or just getting started – helping to shape the future of finance.

Website: https://1inch.io/

X: https://x.com/1inch

About Bruce Lee Family Company

The Bruce Lee Family Company is a mission based organization dedicated to sharing the art and philosophy of Bruce Lee to inspire personal growth and harmonious individuality on our planet. Founded by his daughter Shannon Lee, the company safeguards his legacy by curating his philosophies, art, and martial prowess, transforming them into dynamic experiences for modern audiences.

Website: https://brucelee.com/family-company

Contact

PR lead

Pavel Kruglov

1inch Labs

p.kruglov@1inch.io