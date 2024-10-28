KPN delivers organic growth in all segments and confirms guidance

Koninklijke KPN N.V.

  • Group service revenue growth (+3.7% y-on-y, or +3.4% organic)
  • Consumer service revenue growth (+6.1% y-on-y, or +2.7% organic)
  • Ongoing commercial momentum in Consumer postpaid (+45k); positive net adds broadband (+3k)
  • Continued Business service revenue growth (+5.0% y-on-y, or +5.9% organic)
  • Wholesale service revenues returned to growth on an organic basis (+1.1% y-on-y)
  • Adj. EBITDA AL grew 2.3% y-on-y, or +1.9% excl. Youfone in Q3 2024; YTD FCF generation broadly stable y-on-y
  • Expanded fiber footprint with +110k HP in Q3 2024 (+137k HP incl. Glaspoort)
  • Full-year 2024 outlook reiterated

Program

12:45 CET: Registration of attendees
13:00 CET: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q3 2024 Results
28/10/2024; 7:30h
KPN-N

