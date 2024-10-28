KPN delivers organic growth in all segments and confirms guidance

Group service revenue growth (+3.7% y-on-y, or +3.4% organic)

Consumer service revenue growth (+6.1% y-on-y, or +2.7% organic)

Ongoing commercial momentum in Consumer postpaid (+45k); positive net adds broadband (+3k)

Continued Business service revenue growth (+5.0% y-on-y, or +5.9% organic)

Wholesale service revenues returned to growth on an organic basis (+1.1% y-on-y)

Adj. EBITDA AL grew 2.3% y-on-y, or +1.9% excl. Youfone in Q3 2024; YTD FCF generation broadly stable y-on-y

Expanded fiber footprint with +110k HP in Q3 2024 (+137k HP incl. Glaspoort)

Full-year 2024 outlook reiterated

Program



12:45 CET: Registration of attendees

13:00 CET: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: Yes

Topic: Q3 2024 Results

28/10/2024; 7:30h

KPN-N

Attachment