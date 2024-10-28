AS Eesti Gaas is establishing new subsidiary

The 100%-owned subsidiary of Aktsiaselts Infortar, AS Eesti Gaas, is establishing a 100% owned subsidiary under the business name OÜ Elenger W1 with the purpose of exploring and developing investment projects related to renewable energy.

The business activities of the newly established subsidiary arerelated to renewable energy.

The establishment of the subsidiary does not have a significant impact on the activities of the Aktsiaselts Infortar group. The establishment of the subsidiary is not considered a material transaction or a transaction with a related party within the meaning of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange Rules on 'Requirements for Issuers'. The members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar have no personal interest in the transaction in any other way.

Aktsiaselts Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Aktsiaselts Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Aktsiaselts Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 113,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Aktsiaselts Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 104 companies belong to the Aktsiaselts Infortar group: 95 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Aktsiaselts Infortar employs 6,625 people.

