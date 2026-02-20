Change in the Management Board of subsidiary

Aktsiaselts Infortar’s subsidiary AS Tallink Grupp published today at 16:00 an announcement regarding changes to the Management Board. The full text of the announcement is provided below and is also available at the following link.

Paavo Nõgene, Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp, has submitted an application to resign from the position of Chairman of the Management Board at his own request. Paavo Nõgene's authority as a member of the Management Board will expire on 23 May 2026.

The Supervisory Board of AS Tallink Grupp has begun the search for a new Chairman of the Management Board.





Infortar operates in seven countries. The company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,558 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor