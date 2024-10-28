Edentulous Treatment Market Research Report 2024-2030 with Analyst Recommendations - Embrace Digital Dentistry and Dental Tourism

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Edentulous Treatment Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Type (Complete, Partial), By Material, By Fixation, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Edentulous Treatment market showcased growth at a CAGR of 5.01% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 8.31 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion in 2030.

The research report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.The report analyses the Edentulous Treatment Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).



As the global population continues to age and dental diseases become more widespread, there is a noticeable surge in the demand for solutions aimed at addressing tooth loss, known as edentulous treatment.



This market encompasses a wide array of products and services, ranging from dental implants and dentures to various prosthetic devices, along with both surgical and non-surgical procedures designed to restore both the function and aesthetic appeal of the teeth.



The increasing occurrence of dental ailments, such as periodontal disease and dental cavities, is driving the demand for edentulous treatment. This rise can be attributed to a variety of factors, including subpar oral hygiene habits, detrimental dietary choices, and various lifestyle factors. These elements collectively contribute to the escalation in dental issues, compelling individuals to seek treatments aimed at addressing tooth loss and restoring oral health.



Prominent stakeholders within this market are consistently engaged in innovation endeavors, seeking to refine treatment methodologies with the objectives of enhancing patient outcomes, elevating comfort levels, and streamlining treatment processes to make them more efficient and cost-effective. Moreover, the advent of cutting-edge technologies, such as digital dentistry and 3D printing, is exerting a profound influence on the landscape of edentulous treatment.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Edentulous Treatment Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Edentulous Treatment Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India)

The report presents the analysis of Edentulous Treatment Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Edentulous Treatment Market By Type (Complete, Partial)

The report analyses the Edentulous Treatment Market By Material (Acrylic, Metal, and Other Materials).

The report analyses the Edentulous Treatment Market By Fixations (Removable, Fixed).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Type, By Material and By Fixation.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Global Edentulous Treatment Market: Historic and Forecast

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Edentulous Treatment Market

Number of dentists per 10,000 people by country

Number of dental implants in China from 2011 to 2019

Dental implants per 10,000 people by country

Global Edentulous Treatment Market: Dashboard

Global Edentulous Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Edentulous Treatment Market: Market Value Assessment

Analyst Recommendations

Embrace Digital Dentistry

Dental Tourism

Companies Featured

Osstem Implant

Dentium Co Ltd

Envista

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Henry Schein

Straumann Group

Geistlich Pharma AG

Ivoclar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rh8v9o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.