Industrial Hemp Market Report 2024-2032, with Profiles of Key Players Marijuana Company of America, American Cannabis Company, Ecofibre, Aurora Cannabis, Agropur and Darling Ingredients

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Hemp Market Report Forecast by Type, Sources, Application, Region Companies Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Industrial Hemp market is expected to reach US$ 6.03 Billion in 2023 to US$ 25.33 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 17.29 % from 2024 to 2032.

The market is expanding steadily due to the significant changes in legislative frameworks that have made it easier for hemp to be grown and processed, the growing awareness of the advantages hemp has for the environment, and the expansion of hemp applications into a wide range of end-use industries.





Global Industrial Hemp Overview



Cannabis sativa belongs to the botanical class known as industrial hemp, which is distinguished by the amount of THC it contains. Product demand is accelerated by the products' versatility and growing need in a variety of applications, including food and drink, nutritional supplements, textiles, and meals.



Thirty nations - including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, and the Netherlands - have allowed cannabis use for medical purposes. Product adoption is triggered by the growing usage of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil to treat chronic pain, anxiety, and stress.



The United States Department of Agriculture reports that 54,152 acres were planted with industrial hemp for all purposes in the country. This hemp was grown outdoors. US hemp production in the open market was valued at USD 712 million. US$112 million was the total production value of hemp cultivated under protection in the US.



With over 40% of global pharmaceutical revenues coming from the pharmaceutical industry, the US has the largest pharmaceutical sector in the world. Even if it has recently declined, it will probably increase in the upcoming years. This increase is being driven by the aging and growing population in the United States. Furthermore, 15% of Americans are 65 years of age or older, and this number is expected to rise in the coming years. In general, the market demand for industrial hemp is anticipated to be driven by the expanding needs of the pharmaceutical sector.



Growth Drivers for the Industrial Hemp Market

Application and innovation diversification



Due to continuous innovation and the market's diverse range of applications, it is experiencing substantial expansion. A vast range of industries, including textiles, building, food and drink, personal care, and pharmaceuticals, use hemp. Technological advancements in hemp processing have increased its use by making it possible to extract premium fibers, seeds, and cannabinoids like CBD, which have a variety of uses. The use of hemp in health foods, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals has been boosted by rising consumer awareness of and desire for natural and organic products. Furthermore, new opportunities in the health and wellness industry are being created by the increased interest in CBD-based products because of their therapeutic qualities. Its adaptability and ongoing innovation make it a profitable market with room to develop in a number of industries.



Sustainability and advantages for the environment



Growing in popularity as a sustainable crop with many environmental advantages, industrial hemp is seeing rapid commercial expansion. Compared to conventional crops, hemp grows quickly and requires fewer pesticides and herbicides, making it a more environmentally friendly crop. Its attractiveness in the context of climate change and environmental conservation is increased by its capacity to replenish soil nutrients, effectively absorb carbon, and use less water than many other crops. Furthermore, the biomass from hemp may be processed into a range of environmentally beneficial goods, such as biofuels, construction materials, and bioplastics, offering a sustainable substitute for finite resources. Sustainability and lowering carbon footprints are becoming more and more important worldwide, making it a more desirable option for a variety of sectors and driving market growth.



Industrial Hemp Market Overview by Region



The industrial hemp market is gaining traction globally due to its versatility and sustainable applications across various industries, including textiles, construction, food, and health.

United States



The industrial hemp sector in the US is growing quickly, particularly since the 2018 Farm Bill made hemp farming legal. This has sparked expansion in a number of industries, including food, building, textiles, and wellness goods, especially CBD. Demand has been further stimulated by growing consumer awareness of hemp's health advantages and sustainability. Leading companies, HempFusion and Charlotte's Web, are leading the way in hemp innovation. The United States is now positioned as a leader in the industrial hemp sector due to rising investment in research and development, despite regulatory obstacles and market volatility. In the upcoming years, the industry is anticipated to increase significantly.



Germany



The market for industrial hemp in Germany is expanding gradually due to rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable goods. The nation's well-established regulatory structure permits the growing of hemp, especially for seeds and fiber. Important uses include food items, building supplies, and textiles. The market potential is being enhanced by growing interest in CBD and wellness products, as well as growing awareness of hemp's environmental benefits. Prominent entities such as Hempro International and HempFlax are actively engaged in promoting innovation and developing new products. Germany is establishing itself as a leader in the European hemp market, with bright development prospects as sustainability gains prominence.



China



China leads the world in the industrial hemp market thanks to widespread cultivation and a strong manufacturing base. The nation is the leader in the production of hemp fiber, which is mostly utilized in biocomposites, construction materials, and textiles. Growing interest in CBD and health products is also rising, with increasing investments in research and development. The industry is further boosted by regulations that are favorable and government backing. Two important firms that are leading the way in product innovation are China Hemp Network and Yunnan Industrial Hemp. As consumer awareness of hemp's benefits develops, China's market is likely to expand dramatically, strengthening its dominance in the global arena.



Saudi Arabia



Saudi Arabia's industrial hemp business is in its early stages but has tremendous promise due to the country's focus on diversifying its economy and supporting sustainable practices. Growing hemp is becoming more legal according to recent regulations, especially for applications in construction, wellness goods, and textiles. The increasing recognition of hemp's eco-friendly advantages corresponds with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 program, which prioritizes sustainability. Regional projects are starting to investigate the agricultural benefits of hemp, and global collaborations might spur additional growth. The market is expected to grow gradually as rules change, drawing investment and innovation in the upcoming years.



Industrial Hemp Company Analysis



The major participants in the Industrial Hemp market includes Marijuana Company of America Inc., American Cannabis Company, Inc., Ecofibre Limited, Aurora Cannabis, Agropur and Darling Ingredients Inc.



Industrial Hemp Company News

In March 2024, to introduce the new hemp smokeables, Coast Smokes collaborated with Willie's Remedy, the renowned hemp brand owned by Willie Nelson. The launch helped to Willie's historic change from cigarettes to cannabis. The organic hemp smoke is manufactured with biodegradable filters with the combination of trios of CBD vapes - Elevate, Chill, and Slumber.

In March 2024, The LiveWire division of Harley-Davidson, which manufactures electric motorcycles, unveiled the S2 Mulholland, which incorporates hemp-based components. Certain components of the S2 Mulholland are made of sustainable materials that can be purchased in the US and Canada.

In November 2023, A cannabis-focused health tech company called HempStreet raised $1 million in its pre-series investment round, which was started by current investor Carl Waahlin of Waahlin Holdings.

Key Questions Answered in Report:

How big is the Industrial Hemp industry?

What is the Industrial Hemp growth rate?

Who are the key players in Industrial Hemp industry?

What are the factors driving the Industrial Hemp industry?

Which Region held the largest market share in the Industrial Hemp industry?

What segments are covered in the Industrial Hemp Market report?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $25.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introductions



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

Growth Driver

Challenges

5. Global Industrial Hemp Market



6. Global Industrial Hemp Market Share Analysis

By Types

By Source

By Application

By Country

7. By Types - Global Industrial Hemp Market

Hemp Seeds

Hemp Oil

Hemp Fiber

Others

8. By Sources - Global Industrial Hemp Market

Conventional

Organic

9. By Application - Global Industrial Hemp Market

Textiles

Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Animal Care

Paper

Automotive

Construction Materials

Furniture

Others

10. By Regions - Global Industrial Hemp Market



11. Porter's Five Forces



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Merger & Acquisitions



14. Key Players Analysis

Marijuana Company of America

American Cannabis Company

Ecofibre

Aurora Cannabis

Agropur

Darling ingredients

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37afiq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment