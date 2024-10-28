Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Report 2024-2029 - Growing Demand for Energy Efficient Solutions, Need to Support Remote and Unmanned Data Center Operations

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Infrastructure Management Market by DCIM Software (Monitoring, Operations & Management) and Functionality (Asset Management, Operational Monitoring, Performance Optimization, Configuration, Reporting & Dashboards) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is expected to grow from USD 3.02 billion in 2024 to USD 5.01 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period.

In this study, an in-depth analysis of the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is done based on market trends, potential growth during 2019, and a forecast up to 2024-2029. Furthermore, it gives detailed market trends, a competitive landscape, market size, forecasts, and key players' analysis of the the data center infrastructure management market.

The market study analyzes the growth rate and penetration of data center infrastructure management across all the major regions.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are being more and more included in Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) platforms to improve operational efficiency and resource management.



AI-powered tools streamline capacity planning, enhance energy efficiency, and oversee infrastructure well-being, minimizing the manual workload for data center management. Machine learning algorithms boost the precision of predictive maintenance and real-time analytics, allowing organizations to make decisions based on data and improve infrastructure performance. This process automates data center tasks, matches management procedures with strategic goals, and maintains high dependability, fostering success throughout the DCIM system.





As per offering, services will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Services are essential in the DCIM market for the effective functioning of DCIM software solutions. These services aim to offer support throughout the entire DCIM deployment process, assisting organizations in customizing solutions for their specific data center requirements. The range of services is divided into design & consulting, integration & deployment, and support & maintenance. Design & consulting services specialize in creating personalized plans for optimizing data centers, while integration & deployment services aid in the smooth deployment and integration of DCIM tools in current infrastructures.



Support & maintenance services for DCIM systems guarantee ongoing performance, dependability, and updates, resolving any potential issues that may arise in the long term. With the increasing size and complexity of data centers, there is a growing need for specialized services to improve operational efficiency, minimize risks, and optimize the return on investment in DCIM solutions for businesses. By utilizing these services, companies can guarantee the efficient control of power, cooling, space, and assets while sustaining business operations and matching their infrastructure with advancing technology, regulations, and sustainability aims.



As per end user segment, enterprises will hold the largest share during the forecast period



Enterprises play a significant role in the DCIM market, utilizing DCIM solutions to enhance the efficiency and scalability of their data center operations. One instance is when AOL, a leading media and telecom firm, incorporated DCIM to simplify its data center setup, resulting in a significant 40% enhancement in resource management and a 20% decrease in operational expenses. Likewise, Comcast implemented DCIM to improve the monitoring and management of its data center resources, resulting in a 30% reduction in energy usage and a 25% boost in operational effectiveness.



These case studies show how DCIM solutions help businesses effectively oversee their data center assets, providing features like live monitoring, detailed analytics, and enhanced operational insights. Through the use of DCIM, businesses can improve their management of assets, reduce energy consumption, and expand their data center infrastructure to meet increasing needs. This strategic use of DCIM is crucial for businesses to enhance operational efficiency, cut expenses, and stay ahead in a changing tech environment. The implementation of DCIM solutions highlights their essential role in promoting innovation and efficiency within corporate data centers.



As per data center size, the small data center will grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Small data centers are defined as data centers that cover less than 10,000 square feet. These amenities are generally created to meet the IT infrastructure requirements of small to medium-sized businesses (SMEs) or certain localized activities. Compact and simple design, cost efficiency, and scalability are key features of small data centers. Although small data centers typically have lower initial investment costs, their operational expenses can be higher per unit than larger facilities because they do not benefit from economies of scale. Recent developments show an increasing focus on energy efficiency and modularity in small data centers.



Sophisticated cooling techniques and power management innovations are being more commonly utilized to enhance performance in constrained areas. Moreover, smaller data centers incorporate cloud services and edge computing to boost their functionalities, offering adaptable scaling and enhanced data processing. These new developments assist minor data centers in overcoming operational obstacles, such as balancing high performance and cost-efficiency while adapting to the changing needs of current IT settings. Emphasizing modular and efficient design principles is crucial to ensure that small data centers can efficiently support business operations and remain competitive in the market.

Major companies offering data center infrastructure management sofrwares and services are Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Johnson Controls, Eaton, Delta Electronics, Huawei, ABB, FNT Software, Nlyte Software, Rittal and Franklin Electric.

Analysis of critical drivers (increasing data center complexity, growing demand for energy efficient solutions, need to support remote and unmanned data center operations, increase in demand for unified and centralized management of data centers), restraints (high cost of implementation of DCIM solutions), opportunities (growing investments in data center technologies, growing adoption of edge data centers), and challenges (concerns over data privacy and security, lack of skilled professionals, integration with legacy systems) influencing the growth of the data center infrastructure management market.

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Data Center Complexity

Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions

Need to Support Remote and Unmanned Data Center Operations

Increase in Demand for Unified and Centralized Data Center Management

Restraints

High Implementation Costs of DCIM Solutions

Opportunities

Growing Investments in Data Center Technologies

Rising Adoption of Edge Data Centers

Challenges

Concerns Over Data Privacy and Security

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Integration with Legacy Systems

Case Study Analysis

Revolutionizing Connectivity in Australian Region With Schneider Electric

Computacenter's Effective Data Center Management with Nlyte

Sunbird DCIM Drives Efficiency and Sustainability for Vodafone

Vertiv Transforming Banking Infrastructure for Continuous Availability

Enhancing Datavita's Colocation Services With FNT's DCIM Solutions

